Reliance is India's most visible corporate in media: Wizikey report

Reliance Industries, India's corporate major has topped the 2022 Wizikey News Score ranking as the country's most visible corporate in the media.

For its number 1 position, Reliance has a NewsScore of 92.56 for 2022, becoming the first Indian company ever to cross the threshold of 90. Notably, Reliance improved its News Score from 84.9 in 2021.

This was the third year in a row when Reliance Industries has topped Wizikey's Newsmakers rankings among all Indian corporates.

Wizikey's News Score is the world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning and media intelligence.

The News Score takes into account various key criteria like the volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership.

The score ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on monitoring of over 400,000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter.

Coming back to Reliance, Wizikey measured the conglomerate's score at 96.11k in the volume parameter, 15.24k under the headlines parameter, 6.58k under the publication parameter and 110.28 bn on the readership criteria - each parameter representing a wide 40-60 per cent gap over the second-placed State Bank of India.

Reliance Industries is followed by State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and One97 Communications in top 5.

"Wizikey's News Score calculations for Reliance exclude standalone headline mentions of most visible consumer brands from Reliance like' Jio', 'Mumbai Indians', 'Network18', 'Moneycontrol', 'Hamleys' and the like. Inclusion of all300+ brands from Reliance's portfolio in the search should have meaningfully enhanced Wizikey's News Score even further," a statement said on Tuesday.

Wizikey is a modern Media Monitoring and PR Management Software that helps companies monitor their news presence, measure their PR efforts and build meaningful relationships with reporters.

