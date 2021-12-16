Reliance Jio 1 Rupee Plan: Jio's U-turn on it's Re 1 plan, reduces 90 % benefits

Reliance Jio has given a big shock to the users. The company had launched its cheapest prepaid plan on December 15. The Rs 1 plan offered 30 days validity and 100MB of data. However, just a day after the launch of the plan, Jio has made a big change in it, which is likely to upset the users. The company has made a big cut in its one rupee plan. According to a report by Telecom Talk, Jio's plan now offers only 1 day validity and 10MB of data.

Jio's plan is listed in the price range in the 4G data voucher section of the My Jio mobile app. You can see this by going to 'Other Plans' in the price range below. In the app, this plan is referred to as 'Training Plan'. Yesterday this plan was offering users 30 days validity and 100MB data, but now this plan will get only 1 day validity and 10MB data.

Jio offers users a 4G data voucher for Rs 15. In this data voucher, the company offers 1GB of high-speed data for internet usage. In that case, if you need a cheap data plan, a Rs 15 pack is best for you. Because even after recharging 10 times in a Rs 1 plan, you will only get 100MB of data.

Jio is offering the cheapest data packs to its users. Speaking of Airtel, according to the company's website, Airtel is offering its users the cheapest data pack of Rs 58. In this pack, the company offers 3 GB of data and its validity remains the same as the ongoing plan. Speaking of Vodafone-Idea, it offers a data voucher of Rs. It offers 1 GB of data with 24 hour validity.