Reliance Jio accounts for 58.65 per cent of total Rs 1.5 lakh crore mop-ups in 5G auction

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has made bids worth Rs 88,078 crore accounting for 58.65 per cent of the total value of Rs 1,50,173 crore received by the government in the 5G spectrum auction that concluded on Monday.

Addressing a media briefing after end of the bidding, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said Reliance Jio has made bids to acquire 24,740 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.

Bharti Airtel has made bids worth Rs 43,084 crore to acquire 19867.8 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands.

Vodafone Idea Limited has made bids worth Rs 18,799 crore to acquire 6,228 MHz spectrum in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.

Four firms are in the fray for the 5G auction. Adani Data Networks Limited has made bids worth Rs 212 crore to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz frequency band.

The 5G Spectrum Auction has concluded successfully with a total bid amount of Rs 1,50,173 crore.. 72,098 MHz of spectrum was offered for auction, and out of that 51,236 MHz has been sold, the minister said.

The first-ever auction of the 5G spectrum in India began on July 26. The bidding for the auction concluded after a total of 40 rounds of bidding that were held in the past seven days. Total 40 rounds of bidding were conducted.

About 71 per cent of the total spectrum that was bid out has been sold, Vaishnaw said.

With inputs from ANI

