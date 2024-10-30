Reliance Jio leads global mobile data traffic for third consecutive quarter, riding on 5G growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Reliance Jio has solidified its position as the world's leader in mobile data traffic for the third consecutive quarter, outpacing global competitors with remarkable year-on-year (YoY) growth, the company said on Wednesday.

According to Jio, while China Mobile experienced a modest 2 per cent YoY increase, Jio surged ahead with a 24 per cent growth, closely followed by China Telecom at 24 per cent and India's Airtel at 23 per cent.

The country's major telecom player said that the significant slowdown in China Mobile's data traffic growth in 2024 has allowed Jio to claim the world's largest mobile data carrier title.

This shift underscores the pivotal role of 5G technology as a catalyst for growth in emerging markets like India, Jio stated, adding that both Jio and Airtel have leveraged 5G deployment to boost data consumption among users, whereas the impact of 5G on China's mobile data traffic appears less pronounced.

Jio reported in the second quarter of FY 25 that approximately 148 million subscribers have migrated to its 5G network, accounting for about 34 per cent of the company's wireless data traffic. This marks a steady increase from 31 per cent and 28 per cent in the preceding quarters, highlighting the rapid adoption of 5G services.

With this substantial subscriber base, Jio now boasts the largest 5G user community of any telecom operator outside China.

The company's total data traffic reached approximately 45 exabytes in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, bolstered by a higher mix of 5G and home users, Jio said. The telecom continues to expand its pan-India 5G services, reinforcing its market leadership.

Additionally, Jio has emerged as the fastest-growing fixed wireless operator globally, with over 2.8 million AirFiber connections, showcasing its diversified growth strategy beyond mobile services.

The aggressive rollout of 5G services and the swift migration of subscribers to the new network have been instrumental in Jio's sustained growth. The company added that as 5G technology becomes more widespread, Jio's focus on enhancing network infrastructure and expanding its user base positions it well for continued leadership in global mobile data traffic.

