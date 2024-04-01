Reliance Jio leads India's 5G revolution with swift deployment and superior performance: Ookla report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Reliance Jio has emerged as a frontrunner in the race towards 5G supremacy, driving rapid deployment and delivering superior performance, according to recent data from Ookla.

As per the Department of Telecom, 4.25 lakh base transceiver stations (BTS) have been installed in India as of February 29, 2024, of which almost 80 per cent belong to Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio, alongside Bharti Airtel, has invested substantially in expanding 5G networks across India. Their efforts have borne fruit, with India witnessing a remarkable increase in 5G availability, climbing from 28.1 per cent in Q1 2023 to an impressive 52.0 per cent in Q4 2023.

Reliance Jio's proactive approach to implementing a 5G standalone (5G SA) network from the outset has positioned it as a leader in the realm of next-generation connectivity.

Jio's widespread 5G coverage is evident from its 5G availability rate, which soared to 68.8 per cent during Q4 2023, significantly outperforming its competitor Airtel, which stood at 30.3 per cent.

This extensive coverage, powered by a combination of low-band (700 MHz) and mid-band (3.5 GHz) spectrums, coupled with an extensive fibre network, has enabled Reliance Jio to offer its subscribers a seamless blend of coverage and performance.

Beyond mere availability, Reliance Jio's 5G network has delivered tangible improvements in the user experience, particularly in video streaming and mobile gaming. Speedtest intelligence data shows that Reliance Jio's 5G network boasts faster video start times, reducing buffering and enhancing the streaming experience for consumers.

Reliance Jio's 5G network reported a quicker video start time of 1.14 seconds than Airtel's 5G network, which was 1.99 seconds, according to Ookla, which offers data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences for consumers, businesses, and other organisations.

Reliance Jio's customers experienced a more noticeable decrease in video start time from 4G to 5G, with a reduction of 0.85 seconds.

Additionally, mobile gamers have benefited from lower latency, translating to improved responsiveness and smoother gameplay.

Despite the complexities inherent in network performance, consumer sentiment towards 5G remains overwhelmingly positive. Reliance Jio's Net Promoter Score (NPS) for its 5G service reflects this optimism, registering at 7.4 in Q4 2023.

India now ranks among the top 15 countries worldwide in terms of 5G median download speeds. The country's median download speed of 301.86 Mbps in Q4 2023 places it firmly on the map of nations with cutting-edge 5G infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor