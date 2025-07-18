Reliance Retail acquires Kelvinator in strategic push to amplify consumer durables market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Reliance Retail today announced a landmark acquisition of Kelvinator, a strategic move poised to significantly amplify its leadership in India's fast-growing consumer durables sector.

This acquisition is a testament to Reliance Retail's unwavering commitment to shaping the future of the consumer durable sector in India by delivering unparalleled value and choice to consumers nationwide, the company said in a statement.

Kelvinator, a brand synonymous with innovation for over a century, pioneered electric refrigeration for home use globally. In India, it achieved iconic status in the 1970s and 80s with its memorable tagline, "The Coolest One," and continues to be revered for its cutting-edge technology, superior performance, enduring quality, and exceptional value.

This acquisition strategically aligns with Reliance Retail's vision of democratising aspirational living. By integrating Kelvinator's rich legacy of innovation with Reliance Retail's expansive and unparalleled retail network, the company is set to unlock substantial consumer value and

accelerate growth in the rapidly expanding premium home appliances market across India. This synergy will ensure that high-quality, globally benchmarked products are accessible to every Indian household, enhancing their daily lives.

"Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful, and future-ready," stated Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). "The acquisition of Kelvinator marks a pivotal moment,

enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers. This is powerfully supported by our unmatched scale, comprehensive service capabilities, and market-leading distribution network."

The company stated that with Kelvinator now firmly integrated into its formidable ecosystem, Reliance Retail is strategically positioned to accelerate category growth, deepen consumer engagement, and unlock substantial long-term opportunities within India's dynamic consumer durables market.

This move reinforces Reliance Retail's ambition to not only anticipate but also meet the evolving demands of the Indian consumer, solidifying its position as the undisputed leader in the retail landscape.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of 19,340 stores and digital commerce platforms across Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle and Pharma consumption baskets, and has partnered with over 3 million merchants

through its New Commerce initiative.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and amongst the fastest growing retailers globally as per Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2023. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3,30,870 crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,053 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

