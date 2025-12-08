Reliance tops Wizikey Newsmakers 2025 rankings among India's listed companies, followed by SBI and HDFC Bank

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Reliance Industries Limited has once again emerged as India's most visible listed company in the media for 2025, topping the Wizikey Newsmakers rankings for the sixth consecutive year. The list, released by Wizikey, measures how often and how widely major companies appear in the news across the country.

According to a Wizikey press release, Reliance, which is India's largest company by revenue, profit, and market value, secured a News Score of 97.83 out of 100 for 2025. This marked a steady rise from 97.43 in 2024, 96.46 in 2023, 92.56 in 2022, and 84.9 in 2021. State Bank of India and HDFC Bank followed in the second and third positions, while Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors completed the top five.

Reliance's consistent rise in the rankings highlights its ability to maintain strong engagement across news platforms. Wizikey noted that Reliance's visibility has continued to strengthen ever since it introduced the rankings.

Aakriti Bhargava, Co-founder of Wizikey, said, "We congratulate Reliance on securing the top position in the Wizikey Newsmakers rankings once again. Sustaining leadership for six consecutive years is a clear reflection of a disciplined communications strategy. Reliance continues to exemplify how large enterprises can engage stakeholders with consistency, timeliness and transparency."

She added, "We have moved past the era where visibility was a stroke of luck; today, it is an engineered discipline. Think of visibility not as a moment, but as a muscle that requires constant conditioning. Whether it's product launches, partnerships, or culture, consistency is the only currency that builds genuine influence. The Wizikey News Score quantifies this visibility muscle, moving beyond vanity metrics to track how well a brand sustains its narrative across the entire media spectrum."

Wizikey said its News Score is a data-driven measure that uses artificial intelligence and big data to track media presence across more than 4,00,000 publications worldwide. The score is based on how much a brand is covered in the news, how often it appears in headlines, the range of publications reporting on it, and the total audience reach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor