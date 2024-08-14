Remembering M. S. Swaminathan: The Architect of India's Green Revolution

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 14: This August, we at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) proudly join the nation in celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. M. S. Swaminathan. This year holds a special dual significance for us: it marks the 60th anniversary of FCI, a cornerstone of India's food security, and the conferral of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, to Dr. Swaminathan. His pioneering work has been instrumental in shaping our country's agricultural landscape and securing its future.

Before the advent of the Green Revolution, India faced significant food shortages and was heavily reliant on food aid from other countries. The PL480 program, also known as the Food for Peace program, was a critical lifeline during this era. The Public Law 480 (PL480) program, initiated by the United States, provided essential food aid to India, helping to bridge the gap between domestic production and consumption. This period of dependence highlighted the urgent need for self-sufficiency in food production and laid the groundwork for the transformative changes that followed.

The success of the Green Revolution was not merely in the increased food production but in the profound socio-economic changes it brought about. Farmers across India, empowered with new technologies and knowledge, saw their yields multiply and their livelihoods improve. This agricultural renaissance laid the foundation for a resilient and robust food system in India.

As we celebrate Dr. Swaminathan's legacy, it is essential to recognize the vital role of the Food Corporation of India in realizing his vision of food security for all. Established in 1964, the FCI was created to ensure that the gains of the Green Revolution reached every corner of the country. The seeds of the Green Revolution, which germinated in northern India, gradually grew and spread over the entire country. As Dr. Swaminathan's innovations boosted production, FCI took on the critical tasks of procurement, storage, and distribution of food grains to the majority of states and UTs. This partnership was crucial in stabilizing food prices, maintaining buffer stocks, and ensuring that food grains were available at affordable prices, thus safeguarding the food security of millions.

FCI is not just about procurement and distribution; it is a lifeline for farmers and a safety net for millions of vulnerable citizens. By providing a reliable market for farmers' produce, FCI helps to ensure that the benefits of agricultural productivity are equitably shared, supporting rural livelihoods and contributing to the overall stability of the agricultural sector.

Building on the vision of Dr. Swaminathan for self-sufficiency in food grain production, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has now taken a step further to ensure nutritional security along with food security. This strategy focuses on the procurement and fortification of food grains to increase the vitamins and minerals in diets.

Fortified rice contains 1% fortified kernels, enriched with Vitamin B12, iron, and folic acid, which helps combat anemia and malnutrition. This initiative is especially important considering that rice is one of India's staple foods, consumed by more than two-thirds of the population.

During the 2020-2022 COVID-19 pandemic, FCI's resilience and adaptability were tested in unprecedented ways. In response, FCI efficiently distributed over 1118 LMTs (lakh metric tonnes) of food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (PMGKAY), showcasing its commitment to national welfare. This massive effort ensured that millions of vulnerable citizens had access to essential food supplies during the crisis, highlighting FCI's critical role in maintaining food security during times of national emergency.

Dr. Swaminathan also emphasized nutritional security, particularly for vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women. Recognizing the importance of not just the quantity but the quality of food, FCI's infrastructure supports the distribution of fortified rice, ensuring widespread access to essential nutrients. This initiative aligns with Swaminathan's holistic approach to food security, addressing both caloric and nutritional needs of the population.

Beyond the Green Revolution, Dr. Swaminathan's enduring legacy lies in his advocacy for sustainable development. The establishment of the M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in 1988 embodies his commitment to sustainability, biodiversity conservation, and rural development. MSSRF's work in promoting eco-friendly farming practices and empowering rural communities has set a benchmark for sustainable agricultural development worldwide.

Hi vision of an evergreen revolution continues to inspire contemporary agricultural practices. His emphasis on integrating biotechnology, genetic engineering, and information technology into farming has paved the way for a modern agricultural paradigm that is both productive and environmentally sustainable.

As we at FCI celebrate our 60th anniversary, we do so with deep gratitude to Dr. Swaminathan, whose life and work have been a beacon of hope and progress. His contributions have ensured that generations of Indians have access to food security and have inspired a global movement towards sustainable agriculture.

On this momentous occasion of his centenary, we honor Dr. M. S. Swaminathan not only for his monumental contributions to agriculture but for his vision of a world where science and compassion converge to create a better, more equitable future. His legacy will continue to guide and inspire us as we strive to uphold the ideals of food security and sustainability for all.

Together, FCI and Dr. Swaminathan have forged a path toward a sustainable and hunger-free India. Their combined efforts continue to illuminate the way forward, ensuring food security for generations to come.

Kumud Kumar Barua, GM (PR), FCI HQRS

Shireesh Mohan, DGM (PR), FCI HQRS

