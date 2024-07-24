Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India leads the way to fight climate change from our homes

VMPL

Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24: Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (Renault Nissan Tech) pioneers and envisages positive citizenship through its CSR intitatives. Climate Change and environment are serious focus points for the organization and a urgent need for all of us. The CSR project adopts Singaperumal Koil Panchayat to create a model of effective solid waste management for the recovery of recyclable materials especially to reduce plastic pollution through effective segregation at source, daily collection and active engagement with the residents. All the residents of the panchayat have been provided with exclusive Wealth Bags in which all the solid dry waste generated in the houses are collected by a special team of solid waste collectors daily. The outcome of the project are manifold, from reducing domestic pollution, effective waste management, recycling, local employment opportunities, health improvement and alternative revenue for the panchayat generated by this project.

The project launch was successfully conducted in Chengalpattu at Singaperumal Koil Government Higher Secondary School, with attendance of 690 students, Additional Collector, Panchayat President, ward members and Renault Nissan Tech Senior management and employees.

The event was attended by Anamika Ramesh (IAS- DRDA) Chengalpattu District Additional collector, Vijayalakshmi, Panchayat President and Eva James, Vice President - Renault Nissan Tech.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Anamika Ramesh, Additional Collector Chengalpattu said, "Fighting climate change starts at our homes. If we all realise that simple correct steps taken at home like segregation of waste as wet and dry, can significantly change efforts in fighting climate change. Moreover, this will make our homes and panchayat cleaner and greener, an achievement we all strive to achieve. I congratulate Renault Nissan Tech for taking this important project under their CSR and wish best to their endeavours in making this panchayat a model in waste management."

Eva James, Vice President, Renault Nissan Tech said " The ethos of making any organization a better place for everyone starts at home. Our endeavour to combat climate change involves leading by example through simple actions that can snowball into a movement and be adopted by everyone. We take pride in this environmental initiative that transforms homes, people, and the community."

Vijayalakshmi, Singaperumal Koil Panchayat President stated "The panchayat is significant for its location and temple. We are the cusp of being a town & panchayat with large floating population. Efficient disposal of waste and reducing landfills transportations will significantly improve the panchayat working. This will also make the panchayat clean and better in garbage management. The engagement of the residents that this project undertakes with the daily collection will see a significant improvement on the streets. We are thankful to Renault Nissan Tech for taking up this critical project for the panchayat."

Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (Renault Nissan Tech) is a captive automotive technology and business centre, supporting Renault and Nissan globally. Established in 2007, it is in Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu, India and employs over 10,000 workforce. There are three major verticals - Engineering, Information System and Information Technology (ISIT), and Global Business Services. The Engineering teams focus on Product Engineering, Process Engineering, Research & Advanced Engineering on local and global car programs. The Engineering team also contributes to digital acceleration working on Simulation, Software Defined Vehicles and Digital Twins. ISIT is the global application development division, contributing to the digital transformation of Renault and Nissan with a proficiency spectrum across AI/ML, data, cloud, IoT, and cyber-security contributing to transformation topics. Global Business Services provide Financial and Human Resource support to global Renault and Nissan. The Centre is one of the biggest OEM Automotive Technology Centres in India, with centres in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

