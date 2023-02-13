Renault, Nissan to invest Rs 5,300 cr in India to produce 6 new vehicles

Renault and Nissan on Monday announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing.

An initial investment of around Rs 5,300 crore (USD 600 million) will be pumped to support the projects.

From their base in Chennai, the companies will collaborate on six new production vehicles for domestic and international customers, including two new fully electric vehicles, with an aim to become an international export hub.

The six new models will comprise three for each company, engineered and built in Chennai. They will be built on common Alliance platforms while retaining the individual and distinctive styling of both brands.

They will include four new C-segment SUVs. Two new A-segment electric vehicles will be the first electric vehicles for both Renault and Nissan in India.

Renault and Nissan's Indian operations were outlined today at an official ceremony in Chennai by Nissan's Director, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Executive Officer and member of Alliance Board, Ashwani Gupta, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"The new models will not only be aimed at Indian customers but will also signal a significant increase in exports from India, boosting plant utilisation to 80% and securing many thousands of jobs at the RNAIPL plant in Chennai for many years to come," a release said.

The Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) plant aims to achieve by 2045, through an ongoing programme to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy, while reducing energy consumption at the plant by 50 per cent compared to today.

Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson for Nissan's Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region, said, "Renault and Nissan are fully committed to the Indian market, committed to electrifying the Indian market and committed to minimising our impact on the environment."

