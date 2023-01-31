Renowned artist Sudip Roy brings to you "From The Dark Side" an art showcase that explores Indian Ragas through hues moving from Dark to Light

'From The Dark Side' is an artistic showcase that explores the connection between Indian classical music and the evolution of abstract art. Renowned artist Sudip Roy brings to life an artistic form which marks a shift into abstraction, experimenting with new mediums and textures. The showcase is being curated by Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi and will take place from 28th January 2023 to 2nd February 2023 at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

The art show is a visual representation of the artist's fascination with Indian classical music and how it has subconsciously contributed to his desire to push the boundaries of colour. The works on display are inspired by the flowing notes of a raga, and are meant to resemble billowing colours blowing in the wind with tiny formations of ideations and imagery that seems to float in a retinue of rhythms.

Speaking on the showcase Artist Sudip Roy shared, " 'From The Dark Side' is a reflection of my understanding of the abstract expressionist movement in the West and my deep feeling for the flowing notes of a raga. My canvases and sculptures are inspired by listening, experimenting, and responding to the symphony of Indian classical music."

Swapnil Khullar, (Director & Curator, Artistique Art Gallery) known for her expertise in contemporary art markets with a network expanding across several galleries in India and worldwide, will be exhibiting Sudip's work at Artistique Art Gallery, in the Oberoi, Gurgaon in February. The showcase will be yet another beautifully put together art show by Swapnil that showcases the works of Sudip Roy as he speaks through tones, shades, and hues moving from dark to light.

