Renowned Bollywood Singer Rohaan Arjun Set to Release Exciting New Singles and Remixes

New Delhi (India), June 6: An eminent figure in the Bollywood industry since 1996 (Born on 16th September 1980), he has been known for his rich tonal quality and a unique sense for music arrangement, and now as a social media sensation too! Having established himself as a singer, composer and arranger, he has left no reason to limit himself only to Hindi. He has projects in his hit lists which demanded adapting to Bengali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and various Indian Languages. A heartthrob amongst the youngsters, his live shows are real crowd energizers.

Rohaan Arjun is known for his unforgettable superhits, which include the iconic arrangement of the song ”’Mash Allah” from the Movie “Ek Tha Tiger” under the Music Director duo Sajid–Wajid. His remix song ”Dil Naiyo Lagda” from the film Tezz is a blockbuster through Ishtar Music (previously known as Venus Records). He knew exactly how to pull the young crowd, and that is how he arranged the English version of “Dhoom Machale” sung by Tata Young. In the ’90s, parties were incomplete without his remixes from the bestselling albums “Baby H” and “DJ Hot Mix”. Time and again, he proved himself to be ahead of the generation; and without wasting a day, he introduced remixes in the Bengali Film Industry (Tollywood) in the form of the highest-selling albums “RD Club Mix” and “Kalyani Black Label Strong Superhits” (both by Saregama Music). He is known for his Background Scores for the films “Life in Park Street” directed by Rituparno Ghosh, “Bhorer Pakhi” directed by Tapan Dutta, “Kolkata – The Metro Life” directed by Rohin Banerjee out of the many hits. He became famous overnight in the Bhojpuri Music Industry for his creation “Rajai Bina Ratia Kaise Kati” from the album Kehu Lutera Kehu Chor (released by Saregama Music).

Rohaan Arjun has been to Julien Day School, followed by Graduating in Physics Honours from Ashutosh College, Kolkata. Apart from being a professional vocalist, he finds immense interest in flying airplanes and helicopters. A foodie from the heart, he enjoys Chinese and Indian cuisines. He loves indulging in casual chats over a warm cup of coffee.

Music has been in his blood since his father was a passionate singer, and his mother was trained in classical vocals. Having started to feel a passion for music already, he completed a 5th-year Diploma in Tabla from Chandigarh Prachin Kala Kendra. Thereafter, he chased his interest by taking Sitar lessons from Pt. Deepak Chowdhury, a disciple of The Sitar Maestro Pt. Ravi Shankar. By now, he had developed a good understanding of music and tried his hands at light music. There was no stopping him now that he had grabbed the opportunity to do the Background Scores for the eminent reciter Bratati Bandyopadhyay. Simultaneously, he started trying his hands at live shows as a vocalist and also began his journey as the creator of unforgettable remixes.

News about his upcoming projects is doing rounds in the industry. “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi”, a duet with Neha Kakkar, is coming soon, belonging to the Music Label T-Series.“Gabru”, a song of Yo Yo Honey Singh, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Rohaan Arjun, belonging to Music Label T-Series. Upcoming playbacks under the patronage of music composers like Vishal & Sheykhar, Pritam, and Himesh Reshammiya, to name a few, will be published under the banners of Yash Raj Films, Saregama Music, Sony Music India, and T-Series. Remix projects, “Ek Hasina Thi”, to be released by Saregama Music and a new Punjabi composition “, Gori Nakhra Tera”, to be released under the banner of T-Series.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor