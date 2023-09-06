Renowned Fashion Entrepreneur and member of World Designing Forum Astha Kiran Takes Indian Handloom and Textiles to New Heights

New Delhi (India), September 6: Astha Kiran, a distinguished member of the global design community and the visionary behind Aesthetics Boutique, has been making waves in the world of fashion by championing Indian handloom and textiles. With a steadfast commitment to her craft and an unyielding belief in herself, Astha Kiran’s journey from a modest background to an acclaimed fashion entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring.

Hailing from Patna, Bihar, Astha Kiran’s journey began with a profound passion for fashion and a desire to create a lasting impact. Armed with an M.Sc. in Fashion Tech from Himalayan University, she ventured into the fashion industry with Aesthetics Boutique in Ranchi in 2003. At the time, the concept of boutique culture was not widely prevalent in the city, but Astha’s exceptional designing skills and relentless determination helped her carve a niche for herself.

Through unwavering dedication and a focus on excellence, Astha Kiran’s Aesthetics Boutique flourished and garnered national recognition. Her extraordinary talents were acknowledged with numerous awards in the field of fashion. Building on her success, she has now extended her brand’s reach by establishing a franchise in the United States, a testament to her global impact.

Astha attributes her achievements not only to her own diligence and resilience, but also to the unwavering support of her family. Her husband, Mr. Ranjit Ranjan, and 17-year-old son have been pillars of strength throughout her journey. She also acknowledges the influence of her grandmother and parents in shaping her path to success.

With a visionary outlook on society, Astha Kiran envisions a world where countless opportunities await talented and hardworking women entrepreneurs. She passionately believes in fostering sustainability through self-employment, making it accessible to all.

Presently she is educating fashion designing at Ranchi University Ranchi and holding a post of chairman Fjcci women entrepreneurs sub committee. She is president of Madhawi shyam educational trust and continuously working for women empowerment. Astha’s ambitious dream involves the revival of forgotten cultural art forms and the elevation of handloom to unprecedented heights. Her current work involves the exploration of Jharkhand Tribal Costumes like PANCHI and PARHAN. She is also working on Kucchai Silk, and presenting traditional art forms like Sohrai paintings, Jadupetia paintings, and Chau Artwork on it .

Astha Kiran’s message to aspiring entrepreneurs resonates deeply: “For success in life, it is important to work hard consistently and to be open to opportunities that come your way. I firmly believe that failure is the pillar of success.”

Astha Kiran’s journey is a testament to the power of determination, creativity, and the boundless potential that lies within individuals who dare to dream. Her impact on the world of fashion, particularly in promoting Indian handloom and textiles, continues to inspire both established professionals and emerging talents alike.

