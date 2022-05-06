Renowned film Producer Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed was called upon by Uttar Pradesh Governor to discuss issues related to awareness of Ganga River

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anadiben Patel on Tuesday called on renowned film producer Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed to appreciate the initiative taken for the awareness of the Ganga River.

River Ganga has always been a part of social and economic activity in Uttar Pradesh. Since UP is the home to the biggest part of Ganga and many religious cities fall on this shore therefore it is important to encourage and aware people. During the conversation concerns such as development reforms, growth, encouragement of young talent, and many other issues were discussed.

Discussing about the Ganga River, Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed says, "Ganga has its historical, spiritual, ecological, cultural and mythological significance and it is a duty of every citizen of India to keep it clean and alive. In India, Ganga is considered a sacred and means many things to many people." Associating with the culture and heritage Governor Anandiben Patel expressed the issue faced in Uttar Pradesh related to the spiritual Ganga River and explains that public participation is also an essential part to resolve such an issue.

Anandiben Patel also appreciated the ideas shared by Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed in regards to the development of Uttar Pradesh and his interest in the awareness and cleanliness of the Ganga River. After the meeting, Ali Akbar says," It's an honor to have an opportunity to meet the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel. She has a close insight that is favorable for the growth of our country."

