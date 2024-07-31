Renowned Global Coaches join hands to build the world's first AI Chess Coach at CircleChess

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: CircleChess, an innovative tech startup intersecting two very interesting fields of chess and technology is set to redefine the chess learning journey. CircleChess is proud to announce its team of elite coaches where each of them bring a blend of expertise and innovation to elevate the heights of Circlechess' mission. Founded by chess enthusiasts, dedicated parents, and technology experts, CircleChess is on a mission to transform the chess ecosystem. Get ready to witness a revolution in how chess is learned and played with Caissa along with the exceptional support of these coaches!

The Vital Role of Renowned Chess Coaches in CircleChess

As a tech startup, with a focus on bringing partnerships between technology and chess with dedicated efforts to revolutionize the game to another level, CircleChess also recognizes the pivotal role of coaches.

CircleChess is proud to announce the addition of five esteemed coaches to their team, further strengthening their commitment to making a positive impact in the world of chess and contributing to the success of chess players around the globe.

Meet their Coaches

This team of coaches is at the heart of CircleChess' mission. Their extensive experience in chess and innovation to excellence are key to providing top-tier chess learning, helping players at all levels achieve their best. Let us introduce their coaches one by one -

1. GM Vishnu Prasanna - Chief Chess Officer(CCO), CircleChess -

Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna is renowned for mentoring top talents, including being the former coach of Gukesh D, the youngest World Championship contender in 2024. He is also the Founder of GM VishnuChessClub and head of Hatsun Chess Academy.

2. GM Swapnil Dhopade - Chief Content Officer, CircleChess

Grandmaster Swapnil is a renowned chess coach and author, having coached the Indian Women's Chess team in the Asian Nations Cup and World Team Chess Championship. He has mentored Raunak Sadhwani and is the Founder & Head Coach at Chess Pathshala. GM Swapnil has also authored several chess books and courses.

3. GM Akash Ganesan - VP of Chess and Content, Circlechess

Grandmaster Akash, a prominent coach, founded ChessGrad, Madras School of Chess, and Castle Red. As a FIDE Trainer, he led the Indian Women's B-Team to success at the Chess Olympiad 2022 and the Indian team at the Asian Juniors Chess Championship 2022, achieving gold and silver medals. Akash holds a national record as the youngest National Chess Champion.

4. GM FST(FIDE Senior Trainer) RB Ramesh - Advisor, CircleChess

Grandmaster RB Ramesh, a highly respected figure in the chess world, is the founder of Chess Gurukul in Chennai and has coached the Indian chess team for 12 years. He has mentored elite players such as R. Praggnanandhaa, Karthikeyan Murali, Aravind Chithambaram, Daniel Naroditsky, R Vaishali, and Bharath Subramaniyam. He's also a Dronacharya Awardee.

5. GM FST(Fide Senior Trainer) Srinath Narayanan - Advisor, CircleChess

Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan, a leading chess player and coach, has mentored prodigies like Nihal Sarin, Arjun Erigaisi, and Divya Deshmukh. He coached the Indian Junior team who secured a silver medal at the 2018 World Youth Chess Olympiad and has authored popular courses on Chessable.

CircleChess is all set to launch the world's first revolutionary AI Chess coach - Caissa

Traditional chess coaching methods often struggle to provide personalized feedback, especially in group settings, and lack a comprehensive assessment framework. Players find it challenging to identify mistakes and improve their game, even with regular coaching. CircleChess recognized these gaps and developed the world's first AI Chess coach - Caissa, to enhance learning. Caissa offers real-time analysis and feedback, addressing players' weaknesses with personalized guidance by leveraging Artificial Intelligence.

The force behind CircleChess

At the heart of every great initiative and innovation is a dedicated team working hard to drive it forward. Each of them brings a unique skill set to fulfilling the mission.

Founders of CircleChess, Kumar Gaurav and Swati Agrawal shared some insightful highlights:

"Onboarding an expert chess coaches was a game-changer in building one of the best AI-based chess learning tech platforms. The coach's deep understanding of chess strategies, tactics, and the overall needs and wants of chess players provided invaluable insights that shaped the platform's development. Their expertise multiplied with our technology and business knowledge ensured that the AI could offer accurate assessments and training recommendations, closely mirroring the experience of learning from the best human coach."

They also added-

"This collaboration allowed us to integrate advanced features like very detailed and pinpointed assessments, an advanced calculation and intuition trainer, a humanized AI bot (not just stockfish engine-driven bots), and personalized training recommendations. These innovations have created a robust and intuitive platform that helps players of all levels improve their game effectively"

CircleChess has also launched a WhatsApp Assistant that offers a range of features designed to enhance your chess experience, including:

Tournament Discovery: Easily find upcoming tournaments and events.

Find a Coach: Connect with the right coach to suit your needs.

Pairing Notifications: Receive pairings of every round

Finding a Practice Partner: Match with other players for practice sessions.

With over 30,000 OTB users and growing, their WhatsApp Assistant is a gateway to a more connected and streamlined chess journey and experience and have helped 400+ tournaments to successfully conduct their tournaments.

CircleChess:

Born from a passion for chess and technology, aims to revolutionize the chess ecosystem. Founded by chess parents and backed by renowned grandmasters, CircleChess develops innovative products to enhance tournament management, transform the chess learning experience by offering personalized guidance and advanced features to players of all levels, and foster community engagement. The firm bridges the gap between traditional chess and modern technology.

Connect with CircleChess by visiting our website: https://circlechess.com/

