Renowned interior designer Alia Mukhtar Sheds Light on her entrepreneurial venture AMID

New Delhi (India), April 25: Alia Mukhtar, a well-known interior designer in India, has made ripples in the industry with the debut of AMID. The company’s goal is to provide an innovative and client-centric approach to interior design. AMID, an interior designing firm dedicated to providing bespoke design solutions that blend functionality and aesthetics, is making waves in the industry.

When you hire AMID, you won’t have to worry about anything other than enjoying the finished product. Alia Mukhtar’s background and education in interior design and business management from London’s Aston University have been crucial to the growth and development of AMID. She recognizes the need to tailor the firm’s design process to each individual customer.

AMID’s comprehensive approach to interior design is another factor that sets the brand apart in the industry. The firm’s services cover the entire design process, from the initial concept to the final touches of customizing in-house furniture and crafted decor pieces.

For Alia Mukhtar, being a designer is a tough job requiring creativity and hard work. “It’s little glamour with much grunt,” she says. But her dedication and passion for her work have made her successful in the industry, and she’s excited to expand her brand and broaden her horizon by designing different typologies.

I can’t wait to widen my horizons and help the company grow by developing new types of fonts. Alia exclaimed, “I am overjoyed at the newest development of AMID in Dubai and look forward to more opportunities in Dubai.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor