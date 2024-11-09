"Reopening Taj Hotel after 26/11 showed India's refusal to yield to terrorism" says PM Modi in OpEd on Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], November 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a heartfelt op-ed, paying tribute to the late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, marking first month of passing of Ratan Tata.

PM Modi recalled Tata's numerous contributions to India and the world, highlighting profound sense of patriotism, which shone especially during times of national crisis.

Modi said sharing a post on social media "It has been a month since Shri Ratan Tata Ji left us. From bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society. Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals mourn his loss".

He also recalled Tata's quick response in reopening Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel after the 26/11 terror attacks, demonstrating India's resilience and refusal to bow down to terrorism. This act of courage, according to Modi, served as a rallying call for the nation and reflected Tata's commitment to India's unity and strength.

PM Modi said "For crores of Indians, Shri Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis. His swift reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks was a rallying call to the nationIndia stands united, refusing to yield to terrorism".

PM Modi also shared personal memories of his interactions with Tata over the years, highlighting their collaborative efforts on numerous projects in Gujarat, where Tata had invested extensively.

The Prime Minister specifically mentioned the inauguration of an aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara in partnership with Spain, a project that Tata had initiated.

"On a personal note, I had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years. We worked closely in Gujarat, where he invested extensively, including in many of the projects was very passionate about. Just a few weeks ago, I was in Vadodara with the President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sanchez and we jointly inaugurated an aircraft complex where C-295 aircrafts would be made in India. It was Shri Ratan Tata who started working on this. Needless to say, Shri Ratan Tata's presence was greatly missed" PM Modi said.

He also noted that Ratan Tata was celebrated not only for his business acumen but also for his profound compassion. His dedication to philanthropy extended beyond human welfare to encompass animal rights, as he was well-known for his love of animals, especially his own pet dogs, who were integral to his life.

PM Modi shared "For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility. For others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide. Despite this, he wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness".

PM Modi also emphasized Tata's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, recalling his heartfelt message on the mission's 10th anniversary in October, one of his final public appearances. Tata's support for the cleanliness movement, Modi noted, stemmed from his belief that sanitation and hygiene were essential for India's progress.

PM Modi said "Our close interactions continued when I moved to the Centre and he remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts. Shri Ratan Tata's support for the Swachh Bharat Mission was particularly close to my heart".

For PM Modi, Tata's legacy exemplifies the highest ideals of Indian business, balancing corporate success with a deep sense of service to society.

Modi concluded by noting that Tata's vision and values will continue to inspire future generations, reminding them that true progress lies not only in economic success but also in the well-being and happiness of all.

"As we remember him today, we are reminded of the society he envisionedwhere business can serve as a force for good, where every individual's potential is valued and where progress is measured in the well-being and happiness of all. He remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured. Generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place" PM Modi said.

