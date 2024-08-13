Reseal celebrates innovation and excellence with Bharat Udyog Ratna 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: The very first "Bharat Udyog Ratna 2024", organised by leading market research agency Reseal.in and recognised by the government, celebrated innovation and excellence by honouring 38 exemplary individuals, including 31 distinguished entrepreneurs, who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Held in Mumbai, the financial capital of the nation, the Bharat Udyog Ratna 2024 event not only celebrated the achievements of industry leaders but also highlighted the positive impact of quality services in oncology, enhancing the lives of cancer patients. The government's recognition of these efforts underscores the importance of such initiatives in advancing India's industrial and healthcare sectors.

Eminent actress Shriya Saran, who has made her mark in Bollywood with key roles in Awarapan, Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Showtime and other movies, honoured the industry's luminaries and presented the awards to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Pathade, Founder and CEO of Reseal.in and the driving force behind the event, emphasised the need for industries to embrace unique ideas and offer top-notch products and services to stay competitive.

"In today's globalised economy, it is essential for Indian industries to not only excel in the domestic market but also on an international scale and make the most of the growth opportunities. Numerous initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen and empower the industrial sector and the Indian economy. We are happy to play our role in recognising and honouring the pioneers and contributing to a robust and prosperous industry," Pathade said.

Reseal.in has been at the forefront of these efforts, launching numerous initiatives to encourage the industrial sector and bring together industry leaders from across the nation. With a remarkable track record of honouring over 70,000 entrepreneurs and more than 4,000 industrialists from various sectors, Reseal.in continues to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and excellence in India.

The "Bharat Udyog Ratna 2024" was graced by prominent figures, including Siddhartha Dikshit of ERP.BZ, the event sponsor, and Ruby Rani, CEO of Midaira Pharmaceuticals, the Associate Sponsor specialising in oncology medicines, among many others.

By recognising the achievements of leading industries, the event also celebrated India's diverse culture and collective efforts to empower the economy. The initiative by Reseal.in is set to inspire the industrial sector and elevate the Indian economy to new heights.

The list of Awardees is as follows:

* India's Best Pharmaceutical Company - Medyra Pharmaceutical

* Most Trusted Paralysis & Rehabilitation Center In India - Niramay Paralysis And Rehabilitation Center

* Best Cafe In Mumbai - Dr Amit Kitchen & FLAVOURZY

* Best Logistics Service Provider of The Year - SRBS International Logistics Solutions Pvt LtdOne Of The Leading

* Edible Oil Trader In Madhya Pradesh - Vivek Traders

* Excellence Contribution Towards Legal Services In India - La Mintage Legal LLP

* Most Trusted Dispute Resolution Service Provider In India - Dispute Resolution Hub LLP

* Best Multi-Speciality Hospital In Pune - Suvidha Multi-Speciality Hospital And ICU

* One Of The Leading Security Management Services Provider Company In India - Kedar Security Services Pvt Ltd

* Best ERP Solution to all Businesses for Integration Capabilities, Analytics & Reporting, Security Features & Implementation - ERP.BZ By ILICO SERVICES LIMITED

* Most Renowned Interior Designer Company In Telangana - Most Renowned Interior Designer Company In Telangana

* Best Spices Brand In Bihar - Old Champaran Meet House (BMH Magic Masala)

* One Of The Leading Manufactrure & Wholesaler a Wide Range Of Microfibre Towel & Microfibre Cloth Rolls In India - Chamunda Weaves Private Limited

* One Of The Leading Pharmaceutical Company In Gujarat - Pride Healthcare LLP

* One Of The Leading Interior Designer Company In Telangana - Paviz Interiors

* One Of The Leading Engineering Equipment & Tools Manufacturing Company In Chhattisgarh - Koshi Udyog

* Best Packaging Material Manufacturing Company In India - Dzinepack

* One Of The Leading Irrigation Pipe Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Mahesh Krushi Udyog Private Limited

* Best Fire Service Institute of The Year- National Council of Fire Service Engineering

* Excellence Contribution Towards Social Activities - Shaskiya Swanirman Vishwayuva Sankalp Foundation

* Best OT Equipment & Hospital Furniture Manufacturing Company Of The Year - Shri Balaji Diamond Industries (Diamond Surgicals)

* Best Recruitment Company In Bangalore - Infiway Global

* One Of The Leading Planetary Products Manufacturer & Exporter Company In India - Sumiko Enterprises

* Excellence In Manufacturing Premium, Durable & High-Performance Water Storage Solutions For Residential & Commercial In Hyderabad - V-Flow Water Storage Tanks

* Best Coaching Classes Of The Year - Parishram Classes

* Best Customized Gifts & Fashion Wear supplier In Andhra Pradesh - SPD Mini Creations

* Best Innovation in Technology & Mobile Accessories Manufacturer In Madhya Pradesh - Tikaou Accesssories Hub Private Limited

* Excellence Contribution Towards In Educational Consultancy In India - Dreamfly Education consultations

* Best Work in the Labour Sector - R.Pawar Enterprises

* Emerging Startup Of The Year - FastInfo Class ( FastInfo Private Limited)

* Foremost Promising Paranormal Healer in Occult Science In India - Dr Ronnie Pinto

* Most Renowned Plantation Nursery In Maharashtra - Abhay Nursery & Farm

* Best Celebrity Management Company - Digitalentio

* Best Engineering Service Provider Company In India - AKRIVIS Engineering And Construction Private Limited

* Excellence In Integrated & Manpower Solution Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Global Total Solution

* Kadam Classes & Integrated Academy - Most Trusted Educational Institute In Maharashtra

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor