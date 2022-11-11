Reseal confers Maharashtra Business Awards at Nashik

The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in , which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, bestowed the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 in 3 sessions at a glittering ceremony in Nashik on November 6 and 7.

The prestigious Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, Healthcare, Retail and more, and celebrating their success.

In the morning session, 65 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards at the hands of chief guest and noted actress Sonalee Kulkarni in the presence of Reseal.in CEO and Founder Sudhir Pathade. The awards were sponsored by Bhagyam.org a Numerology Brand in India provider of a range of numerology services including prosperity planner, daily numeroscope, personality decoder, etc.

The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:

1. Most Outstanding Electronic & Furniture Show Room In Latur - Siddeshwar Enterprises & Furniture2. One of the Best Makeup Artist In Nashik Pooja Ingale3. One of the Best Electrical Contractor In Maharashtra - Veera Engineer & Contractors4. Most Popular Tours & Travels Company In Mumbai - Happy Holidays5. Best Car Cleaning Solution Provider In Nashik - Abhang Enterprises (Auto Herb)6. One Of The Best IT Training Institute In Maharashtra - Floating Minds Infotech7. Most Leading Dairy Product Brand In Maharashtra - Satral Dairy8. One of the Best Core Banking Software Solution Provider Company In Maharashtra - Visual Infosystems Pvt Ltd9. Most Outstanding Makeup Artist & Photographer In Pune - Swapnil G. Lawande10. One Of The Leading Business Personality In Maharashtra - Vishal Kawarkhe11. Youngest Makeup Artist & Beauty Academy In Maharashtra - Manisha Wankhede12. Best Construction Company In Sinner - Yashraj Construction13. Most Trusted Share Market Institute In Maharashtra - Compounding Mentor14. Most Leading Construction Company In Nashik - Jadhav Sankul Group15. Most Popular Bhel Brand In Nashik - Kalika Bhel16. Best Digital Marketer & Business Coach In Maharashtra - Iconik Marathi17. Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Aniket Bhange18. Most Popular Super Market In Kolhapur - Warana Super Market19. Best Innovation In Food Business - RD Family Pan Shop

20. Best Mesh Cattle Food Manufactures In Ahmednagar - GDS Agrotech Solution Pvt Ltd21. One Of The Best Packing Material Manufacturing & Supplier In Maharashtra - Krupa Containers Pvt Ltd22. Most Popular Tours & Travels Solution Provider Company In Nandurbar - My Tours Plan23. Most Outstanding Makeup Academy In Pimpalgaon - Isha Beauty Salon & Academy24. Most Popular Social Activist In Nashik - Kailas Jadhav25. Most Leading Drip Irrigation Solution Provider In Maharashtra - Dynanesh Drip Irrigation26. One Of The Best Commercial Interior Designer Of Maharashtra - Elegant Interior27. Most Leading Business Person In Sangamner - Hrishikesh PokharkarPvt. Ltd 28. One Of The Best CBSC School In Nashik - Global International School29. One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Aurangabad - Growmad Nidhi Pvt ltd30. Most Popular Restaurent In Dhule - HOTEL KRISHNAI31. One Of The Best Aquarium & Pet Shop In Nashik - Varun Aquarium & Pet Shop32. Most Popular Makeup Artist In Dhule - Glamour Makeover33. Most Popular Builder & Developers In Shrirampur - Rahul Padangale34. One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Malegaon - Babita Yuvraj Bagul35. Most Innovative Leather Product Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Lrc Leather Pvt Ltd36. Photographer Of The Year - Ankush Sarvsane37. Excellence In Health And Wellness - Shree Samarth Clinic38. One Of The Best Architect Designer In Nashik - Kapil Thakkar & Associates39. One Of The Best Coaching Institute In Mumbai - Acess Educational Centre40. Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Jalgaon - Dreams Beauty Parlour41. Most Leading Mobile Security Application Of The Year - Dsre Angel42. Most Promising Financial Services Provider Company In Jalgaon - I Need Fin-Essential Services43. The Best Spine Care & Paralysis Specialist Doctor In Jalna - Dr. Devidas Pawar

44. Most Promising Multi-Speciality Hospital In Pune - Prashant Chavan45. Maharashtra's Leading Company for Engineering Consultants & Innovative Solutions - Global Quality Service

46. One Of The Leading Financial Consultant Provider Company In Maharashtra - FIPL Consultant Pvt. Ltd47. Most Popular Fruits Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Jamir Fruits Supplier48. Leading Business Venture Of The Year - Swarajya Group Of Business49. Maharashtra's Most Popular Ayurvedic Doctor - Dhanvantri Ayurveda Hospital & Panchakarma Centre50. Most Creative Interior Designer Company In Maharashtra - Rudraa Architecture51. One Of The Best Sharemarket Trader & Training Provider In Nashik - Marathi Sharemarket Guru52. Most Trusted Coaching Institute In Maharashtra - SRK Tutorials53. One Of The Best Construction & Interior Design Company In Aurangabad - Vastu Group Of Construction & Interiors54. One Of The Best Disposable Product Machine Manufacturing Company In Aurangabad - Vardhaman Enterprises55. Most Leading Street Food Franchies Provider In Maharashtra - Dhumakul Vadapav56. One Of The Best Multi-Tasking Business Personality Of The Year - Harshal Dilip Sikhwal57. The Best Hospitality Services Provider In Goa - Yakshini Hospitality58. Most Popular Logistic & Transport Company In Maharashtra - Snow Ex Logistics Pvt Ltd59. Most Popular Beauty Salon In Jalna - Varsha Beauty Parlour60. Nashik's Leading Unisex Salon - Hair Planet Unisex Salon61. One Of The Best Unisex Salon In Nashik - Baron Salon62. Mumbai's Leading Beauty Academy Of The Year - Salon Skill Academy of Beauty

63. Most Leading Rcc Pipes & Tanks Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Aditya Cement Pipes Company64. Most Trusted Financial Services Provider In Maharashtra - Radha Nagari Urban Foundation65. One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Jalgaon - Jyoti Bhokre

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor