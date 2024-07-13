Reseal presents Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2024 in Nashik

PNN

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Reseal.in, a leading market research organisation, presented the prestigious "Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2024" to prominent entrepreneurs from across Maharashtra, acknowledging and recognising their outstanding achievements and contributions to the growth of the state and country.

The event received over 12,000 nominations from all districts of Maharashtra, showcasing the diverse and innovative spirit of the state's entrepreneurial community. Renowned Marathi film actress Kishori Shahane graced the ceremony as the chief guest, presenting awards to the deserving winners and congratulating them for the honour.

Sudhir Pathade, the Founder and CEO of Reseal.in, warmly welcomed the popular actress and delivered an inspiring address to all the entrepreneurs.

Emphasising the significance of the Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2024, Mr Pathade said, "These awards recognise individuals who have contributed innovative ideas and initiatives for societal benefit in their respective fields. Our goal is to boost Maharashtra and the nation's economic development by encouraging and celebrating entrepreneurs."

Pathade commended the energy and hard work of the award winners and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of entrepreneurial excellence.

The award winners, who expressed their gratitude for the award, were recognised for their significant contributions. They acknowledged the "Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2024" as a platform that validates their efforts and extended their thanks to the Reseal.in team, noting that the award had provided them with courage and inspiration.

The award ceremony was sponsored by HR Police and partnered with Samachar Vani News Media, while Sure Me Digital managed the event.

The list of awardees goes as follows:

- Best Beauty Studio In Latur - Pragati Suryawanshi (SP Beauty Studio)

- Best Rehabilitation Centre In Dharashiv - Swastha Manas Vyasan Mukti Kendra

- Best Footwear Store In Pune - Kanchan Mahadu Amle (Shree Nagheshar shoe palace)

- One Of The Leading Financial Services Provider Company In Buldhana - Anubhuti Urban Multiple Nidhi Limited

- One Of The Leading Engineering & Construction Work Services Provider Company In Latur - Sahyadri Engineering & Construction

- Best Medicine Distributor In Parbhani - New Sudeep Distributors (Shashikant Sharadrao Nakade)

- Best Pet Care Clinic In Sambhaji Nagar - Dr Ameet's Animal Clinic of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Best Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Vaishali Bhagat (WeRmoresolutions Pvt. Ltd.)

- One Of The Leading New Born Babies Clothes Manufacturer & Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Roshan Dilip More (Tini Wini Babies)

- Best Auto Body Maker & Fabrication Work Solution Services Provider Company In Pune - Sairaj Autobody And Fabrication

- One Of The Leading Computer Training Institute In Dharashiv - Peoples & SIIT Computer Training Center

- One Of The Leading Infra Structure Services Provider Company In Navi Mumbai - The Nakshatraa

- Best Men's Khadi Clothing Store In Ch. Sambhaji Nagar - Mittal Khadi House

- One Of The Leading Health Care Product Manufacturers & Home Appliances Product Supplier Company In Maharashtra - MYSS Multipro India Private Limited

- Best Pest Control Services Provider Company In Nanded - Complete Pest Control Nanded

- One Of The Leading Outdoor & Indoor Architectural Designing Company In Nashik - Diamond Composites

- Best Coffee Cafe In Baramati - IT'S Coffee Cabin

- Best Auto Spa & Car Washing Centre In Buldhana - Hande Auto Spa & Car Washing Center

- One Of The Leading Corporate, School, Industrial Uniform Manufacturing Company In Nashik - Pacific Enterprises

- One of the leading employee transportation services provider companies in Pune - Yashashree Translog Pvt. Ltd.

- Most Renowned Solar Wind Project Development Company In Maharashtra - Vyankatesha Green Sustainable Energy Pvt Ltd

- Best Beauty Parlor In Jalgaon - Gayatri Shete ( Hindi classic professional Beauty Studio)

- One Of The Leading Share Market Institute & Trader In Kolhapur - Niifstaar Trade Center

- Best CEO Of The Year - Balaji Nikam ( DNSP Healthy Product Pvt. Ltd.)

- Best Financial Services Provider Company Of The Year - Lok Adarsh Nagri Sahakari Patsanstha

- Most Trusted Share Market/Currency Market Training Institute In Maharashtra - Unnati Trading Classes

- Best Motivational Trainer Of The Year - Sunil Sisale ( DNSP Healthy Product Pvt. Ltd.)

- Best Business Personality Of The Year - Akanksha Traders, Akanksha Electric And Plumbing & Suraj Enterprise

- Best Logistics Service Provider Of The Year - SRBS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS PVT LTD

- Best Architecture & Infrastructure Company Of The Year - Asmita Infrastructure

- Best Jewellery Store In Ahmednagar - "Since 1978, Navnathbhau Dahiwale has had a credible golden tradition... Dahiwale, a trustworthy goldsmith from Kharwandikar

- One Of The Leading Kansya Thali Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Vandana Tools

- Best Builders & Developers In Nashik - Patil Builders And Developer

- Best Tea Brand In Pune - Gurukrupa Gulacha Chaha

- Most Leading Industrial Catering Services Provider In Maharashtra - Maxwells Industrial Services ( Maxwells Group)

- Best Beverages Brand In Jalgaon - Spicy Coldrinks

- One Of The Leading Manufacturers Company Of Organic Pesticides & Fertilizers In Maharashtra - Green Maker Crop Vision

- Best Ladies Wear Collection In Nashik - Kalika Collection

- Best Food Franchise Provider Brand In Maharashtra - Shetkari Vadewala Pvt Ltd

- Best Real Estate Company In Nagpur - ARYANS REALTORS

- Young Business Leader Of The Year(Cafe,Hotel,Tours Travels, Makeup & Hairstyles) - Gauri Nagtilak

- One Of The Leading Manufacturers & Supplier Of Medical & Dental Equipment In Maharashtra - Karan Industries

- Best Quality & Fast Service In His Own Brand - Sarvadnya Dairy Mart and Machinery (Vinay Vrushali Sudam Darade)

- One Of The Leading Financial Solution Services Provider Company In Vaijapur - SP Financial Services

- Best Beauty Salon & Academy In Ahmednagar - Vaishnavi Beauty SPA And Salon

- Best Hobby Coaching Institute In Nashik - Durga Creations

- One Of The Leading Solar Panel Installation Sales & Service Provider Company In Jalgaon - Shivadnya Enterprises

- One Of The Leading Cattle Feed Machinery Manufacturing Company In Solapur - VDS Agro Technology

- Best Makeup Artist & Fashion Designer In Dhule - Poonam Londhe Sapkale (Planet's Makeup And Rental Studio)

- Best Social Activist of The Year - Rajkumar Mallinath Chakre (National presidents, Shaskiya Swanirman Vishwayuva Sankalp Foundation )

- Most Renowned Agricultural Product Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra - Ecomaxx Agro Sciences

- Most Renowned Career Counselling & Talent Landscaping Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Neuflex Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd

- One Of The Best IT Training Institute In Nashik - Amit Dandagavhal (DataUniverse )

- Most Renowned & Fastest Construction SafetyTraining & Placement Service Provider In Maharashtra - NASP Safety Systems

- Excellent Contribution Towards Women Empowerment - Bharati Baraskar Auti (Shree Ganesh Gruh Udyog)

- Best Dance Academy In Mumbai - M.R. Dance Academy

- One Of The Leading RO Sales & Services Provider In Buldhana - Bajad Aqua Agencies

- Best Electrical Contractor & Service Provider In Dhule - Shreeji Electrician & Electrical Services

- One Of The Leading Manufacturer & Supplier Of Water Purification System In Pune - Saee Enterprises

- Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Panchajanya Amruttulya

- Best Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing Company In Dharashiv - Dattvinayak Engineering And Agro Industries

- Best Pan Stall Franchise Provider Of The Year - Dinesh Pan Darbar

- One Of The Leading Manufacturers & Supplier Of White Coal Briquettes In Maharashtra - Greenax Agro Industries

- One Of The Leading Construction & Real Estate Company In Nashik - Mastoshri Associates & Consulting Engineers / Construction & Matoshri Real Estate.

- Best Business Personality Of The Year - D.D.DHONGADE PATIL (DASHRATH DAMU DHONGADE).

- Best Nursery Plant & Landscaping Services - Yashwant Nursery & Garden Solution

- Best Bakery Product Manufacturer In Nashik - Miracle Bake Studio

- Best Digital Marketing & Skills Development Courses Provider In Maharashtra - Digiisquare

- Best Meal Services Provider In Nashik - Devkai Tiffin Services

- One Of The Leading Manpower Services Provider Company In Wardha - Deep Multi services

- One Of The Leading Distributor of Hardware & Building Material In Maharashtra - Sai Agency

- One Of The Leading Jewellery Store In Ahmednagar - Vijay Jewellers

- One Of The Leading Poultry Farming & Agro Services Provider In Deola (Nashik) - Pagar Agro

- One Of The Leading Business Personality Of The Year - Shree Yogiraj Agencie And Shree Yogiraj Foundation

- One Of The Leading Incense Stick Manufacturing & Marketing Company In Pune - Shri Samarth Krupa Agarbatti

- Most Renowned Automobile Spare Parts Manufacturing Company In Nashik - M/S Mauli Industries

- Best NGO Of The Year - Children's Heart Foundation

- Best Social Activist Of The Year - The Child Health Foundation

- Best Recruitment Company In Vidarbha - JK Group

