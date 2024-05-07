Reseal.in presents Bengal Business Awards 2024 in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7: Reseal.in, a leading market research organisation, presented the prestigious “Bengal Business Awards 2024” to prominent entrepreneurs, acknowledging and recognising their contributions to the growth of the state and country.

The “Bengal Business Awards 2024” were presented to 60 individuals and organisations at a grand city in the City of Joy, Kolkata, on April 28. Popular Bengali film and TV actor Priyanka Sarkar was the celebrity guest at the award ceremony and presented the awards.

In her address, Ms Sarkar commended the award winners and said it was her honour to present the awards to them.

“As in the world of acting, awards not only recognise the efforts and acknowledge contributions of individuals but also serve as sources of inspiration. I am confident that the ‘Bengal Business Awards' will inspire the award recipients to strive for even more success,” she said.

Sudhir Pathade, Founder and CEO of Reseal.in, and the special guest at the awards ceremony, extended his heartfelt welcome to the participants and lauded the award winners.

“Our vision of presenting these awards is to strengthen the economic foundation of West Bengal and the country. The awards not only recognise entrepreneurs and organisations but also provide a unique platform where their ideas are showcased before the world. The awards are a reaffirmation of our commitment to recognising smaller businesses,” Mr Pathade said.

Reseal.in received close to 3,000 nominations for the “Bengal Business Awards 2024”. Of these, only the top 60 nominations were selected for the awards.

Happiness and pride radiated from the faces of the award winners. They expressed gratitude towards reseal.in for its unique approach to honouring entrepreneurs, and commended the organisation for taking pride in their efforts and rewarding entrepreneurial achievements.

The “Bengal Business Awards 2024” was sponsored by HR Polis. Samachar Wani News was the media partner, and the event was powered by Sure Me.

The list of the award winners and the categories are as follows:

– Most Popular Elevator Services Provider Company In Kolkata – Shahi Engineering Works

– Most Renowned Startup Aquaculture & Agriculture Manufacturing Company In India – Finray Biotech Private Limited

– Most Renowned BIM Services Provider Company Of The Year – Zenith BIM Services

– Excellence Contribution Towards Health & Wellness – Asclepius Wellness Pvt Ltd

– Most Leading Non-Surgical Hair Transplant Centre In West Bengal – Fusion Hair Solution

– One Of The Leading Steel & Furniture Supplier Company In West Bengal – Shyama Steel Furniture

– One Of The Leading Motivational Speaker & Online Coaching Institute In Kolkata – Priyanka Samanta & Sontu Biswas (SKYL Technologies LLP)

– One Of The Leading PVC Pipe & Storing Water Tank Company In West Bengal – HM Tubewell Centre

– Best Organization (Education & Training) In West Bengal – DREAM PEDDLERS [under C.C.P.L.]

– One Of The Leading Manufacturer Of Electrical & Industrial Cable In West Bengal – Gaurav Binani & Priyank Parakh (Arihant Cable, Howrah)

– One Of The Leading Interior Designing Company In Kolkata – Zenith Interior (Syed Aziz Ahmed)

– Best Traditional Jewellery Brand Of The Year – The Alankara – A Complete Wedding Store

– Most Renowned Traditional Saree Manufacturer & Supplier In West Bengal – Anisha Mondal Barsha (Barsha Silpayan)

– West Bengal’s Most Popular Commercial Vehicle Dealer & Long Vehicle Trailer Manufacturing Company – Babaji Engineering Trailor Work

– Best Ready-Mix Concrete Manufacturer Company In West Bengal – THE GLOBAL CONCRETE

– Most Trusted Study Abroad Consultant & Education Institute In East India – Taksheela Institute Of Education

– Best Legal Advisory In Kolkata – S. Nath & Co. Solicitors & Advocates

– One Of The Leading Steel Furniture Manufacturer In Nadia – Maa Tara Steel Furniture and Sayan CNC Almirah Manufacturing Company

– Leading Corporate & Education Consultant Company In West Bengal – Allign Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. (Dr Sudipta Banerjee / Mrs Soma Banerjee)

– Best Designer Costume Brand In Kolkata – Chandrima’s RR Fashion Hub

– One Of The Leading Paper Disposable Item Making Machine Supplier Company In West Bengal – Rinisa Corporation (Sohini Das / Niladri Das)

– One Of The Leading Stock Market Academy In Burdwan – Wealth Plus Trading Academy Pvt. Ltd.

– Best Aqua Feed Manufacturer In East India – Sreema Feeds

– One Of The Leading Domestic & International Travel Company In West Bengal – Weekytrips World Tour

– Most Renowned Eco-Friendly & Organic Paint Brand In West Bengal – LGK Agrotech LLP

– Most Leading Transformer & HT Switchgears Manufacturing Company In West Bengal – Arun Enterprises / I Power Transformers

– Best Budget Friendly Interior Designer In Kolkata – Spectrum Interior

– Most Trusted Jewellery Stone Manufacturer & Wholesaler In West Bengal – Mongoola Stone

– Upcoming Interior & MEP Infrastructure Development Company In West Bengal – SCUBE SPACES PRIVATE LIMITED

One Of The Leading Disposable Product Manufacturer Company In West Bengal – LPP Paper Plate Private Limited

– One Of The Leading Infrastructure & Interior Designer Company In West Bengal – Archisman Infratech India Private Limited

– Most Renowned Education Consultant & Career Counsellor In West Bengal – Pahal Design Education Pvt Ltd

– Youngest Entrepreneur In West Bengal – Sayan Gupta (ChaWala)

– One Of The Leading Seeds Manufacturer In West Bengal – Oxygen Seeds By Sobar Priyo Agro Products

– One Of The Emerging Construction Company In Kolkata – Bluefin Housing and Development Pvt Ltd

– Excellence Contribution Towards Health & Wellness – Dr. Partha Naraynan Joardar (Vice President Of Healthcare Division of Emami Limited)

– One Of The Best Motivational Media Company In West Bengal – Jangalmahal Mobile Media

– One Of The Leading Insurance Service Provider In East India – Skylight Management Services Pvt Ltd

– Most Renowned Solar Product Manufacturer Company In West Bengal – Operose Energy Private Limited

– Most Renowned Customized Software Development Company In West Bengal – Leads Digital

– Best Startup Of The Year – Debjani Nandy & Arpan Das

– One Of The Leading Solar & Renewable Energy Brand In West Bengal – SunGreen Power & Renewable Energy (P) Ltd.

– One Of The Leading Financial Advisor & Services Provider Company In West Bengal – Equity Plus Private Limited

– One Of The Best Business Personality Of The Year – Dr. Shubham Rastogi

– Best Management & Engineering Institute In West Bengal – Elivate Management and Engineering Institute (Computer Engineering Institute)

– One Of The Leading Software Development Learning Institute In North 24 Parganas – Learn Gyan Coding And It Institute- Krishna Education Enterprise

– One Of The Leading Plastic Machine Manufacturing Company In West Bengal – Swarnabha Industries pvt ltd

– Best Life & Fitness Coach Of The Year – Barnali Haldar

– Most Renowned Corporate Services Provider Company In West Bengal – Guglymart Private Limited

– One of the Leading Engineering Consulting Companies in West Bengal – Development Consultants Private Limited [DCPL]

– Most Renowned Ply Trader In West Bengal – Rahul Saha (Chakda Ply Centre)

– One Of The Leading High Quality Water Purification System Manufacturing Company

In West Bengal – ZEOMAX

– Most Renowned DM Water Manufacturing Company In West Bengal – Amanzee Water Treatment Plant

– Best Hair & Skin Specialist In India – SUNI’S COSMOCARE

– One Of The Leading Gold Plated Jewellery Brand In West Bengal – Dristi-Jewellery (Gold Plated)

– Most Reliable Water Purifier & Kitchen Appliances Product Manufacturing Company In West Bengal – Vinayak Enterprise (Hind Water & Vantex)

– Fastest Growing Online Women Clothing Brand In West Bengal – Ria’s Fashion

Best Auto Car Dealer In Kolkata – Auto Brand (MD Farhan)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor