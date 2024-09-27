Reseal.in Presents Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2024 Pune Edition

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27:The Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2024 Pune Edition, a prestigious awards ceremony presented by Reseal.in in association with Samachar Wani, HR Polis, Reseal Awards, and MSME, took center stage in Pune city , celebrating the state brightest entrepreneurial talents.

The event was graced by Celebrity Chief Guest, Mrs. Kishori Sahane- Vij, who was warmly welcomed by Mr. Ram Shriram, (Director of IT Cell at Reseal.in).

Mr. Sudhir Kumar Pathade Sir, Founder & CEO of Reseal.in, was also a special guest, adding gravitas to the occasion.

Emphasizing the significance of the Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2024, Mr. Ram Shriram said, “These awards recognize individuals who have contributed innovative ideas and initiatives for social benefit in their respective fields.

Mr. Sudhir Kumar Pathade (Founder & CEO of Reseal.in) also said “Our goal is to boost Maharashtra’s and the nation’s economic development by encouraging and celebrating entrepreneurs. We extend our best wishes to all of them to achieve great strides in their respective domains.”

From over 8,000 Nominations across Maharashtra, Reseal.in attentively selected 52 awardees who were honored in various categories. The award winners were felicitated by the renowned actress Mrs. Kishori Sahane-Vij, who congratulated all the entrepreneurs for their remarkable achievements.

The award categories as Follows :

Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year

Leading Marketing & Promotion Services Provider in Maharashtra

Best Social Foundation Of The Year

Leading Construction Equipment Supplier in Pune

Best Supermarket In Thane

Leading Cattle Feeds Manufacturer In Solapur

One Of The Leading Landscaping Services Provider Company In Pune

Excellence Contribution Towards Government Scheme Executions

Excellence in Fire & Safety Management Education In Maharashtra

Most Promising & Best Banking Finance Service Provider In Washim

One Of The Leading Loan Consultant Services Provider Company In Maharashtra-Marathi Loan Consultancy & Services

One Of The Leading Construction Company In Ahmednagar-Mahesh Infrastructure

Best Astrologer Of The Year-Shirish Kulkarni

One Of The Leading Share Market Trading Institute In Pune -Trading Direction, Director:-Anil Hanegave

One Of The Leading Cleaning Services Provider Company In Maharashtra -24 Hours Cleaning Private Limited

Best Social Activist Of The Year-Swarajya Desha (Murlidhar Bedge)

Best Makeup Artist Of The Year-Geeta Sugriv Mule

One Of The Leading Landscaping Services Provider Company In Pune-Rajeshwari Nursery

Best Fashion Designer Of The Year-Shital Jadhav

One Of The Leading Healthcare Services Provider Company In Nashik-NVGT Care Services Pvt Ltd

One Of The Leading Beauty Artist In Ahmednagar-Manisha Potdar (Saundrya Beauty Salon And Academy)

Best Fast Food Restaurant In Nashik-Hari Om Fast Food Corner

Best Beauty Salon In Sangli-Aishwarya Hair & Beauty Salon

Excellence in Fire & Safety Management Education In Maharashtra-Acute Institute Of Fire & Safety

Best Makeup & Hair Stylist In Mumbai-Avnii Beauty Saloon Makeup And Hairstyle Expert Academy

Best Paralysis & Rehabilitation Centre In Pune-Niramay Paralysis And Rehabilitation Center

Best Cake Artist In Pune-The Cake Art

Best Paint Artist Of The Year-Siddharth Art Industries

Excellence Contribution Towards Government Scheme Executions-Maroti Namdev Kadam

Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year-Akash Dadasaheb Khot (Dada Malak Udyog Samuha)

Best Manda Centre In Vidharbha-Vidharbha Manda center

One Of The Leading Marketing & Promotion Services Provider Company In Maharashtra-Brand Vision Marketing And Services

One Of The Leading Raisins Processing Unit & Distributor In Sangli-Swami Gruh Udyog

One Of The Best Beauty Salon & Academy In Pune-Sparsh Beauty Salon & Academy

Best Innovation Towards Tech Education-VS Tech Horizon Private limited

Most Renowned Calibrate Services Provider Company In Kolhapur-Swarup Calibration

Best Social Foundation Of The Year-Majestic Oracle Global Foundation

One Of The Leading Residency Services Provider Company In Ellora (Ch. Sambhaji Nagar)-Hotel Golden Residency

One Of The Leading Electrical Contractor In Dhule-Bhagwat Electrical And Contractor

Most Renowned Cleaning Material Manufacturing Company In Chh. Sambhajinagar-Sai Incorporation

Best Coaching Institute In Sangli-S.P.Institute

One Of The Leading Food & Metal Product Manufacturer & Supplier Company In Pune-Ramvarda Impex

One Of The Leading Competitive Exam Coaching Institute In Pune-I Can Training Institute (Priyanka Ravindra Chavan)

One Of The Leading Cattle Feeds Manufacturer Company In Solapur-Muktai Cattle Feeds

Best Labour Contractor Of The Year-Vidyut Apprentice Seva Society Sangli (Dattatraya Sampatrao Patil)

Best Astrologer & Vastu Expert In Maharashtra-Astrologer And Vastu Expert:- GIRIRAAJ

Most Renowned AAC Bricks & Machine Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra-Skywight Bricks Engineering Pvt. Ltd. (Ranjeet Raval)

One Of The Leading Fire & Safety Training Institute In Thane-Shivtej Fire & Safety Training Institute

Most Renowned Premier Car Rental Services Provider Company In Maharashtra-ACR Group (ACR Trans Service Private Limited)

Most Popular Paints Dealer & Building Material Supplier In Maharashtra-Mauli Traders & Hardware

The Best Quality Agriculture Plant Growth Regulators (PGR) Manufacturers & Suppliers In Solapur-RP Agro Private Limited

One Of The Leading Construction Equipment Supplier Company In Pune-Siddhi Construction

Most Popular Event & Catering Services Provider Company In Thane-Shraddha’s kitchen & Caterers

Best Self Study Centre In Pune-Dhruavtara Abhyasika

Most Trusted Marketing Consultant Company In Satara-Urban Mandai

One Of The Best Clinic For Diabetes & Infertility Care Center In Maharashtra-Jeevanjyot Nature Cure Ayurvedic Clinic

Most Promising And Best Banking & Finance Service Provider In Rural (Washim)-Manora Urban Nidhi Limited

Best Super Market In Thane-Vighnaharta Kirana And General Stores . (V Shopee Super Market)

Best Educational Training Centre In Navi Mumbai-Pioneer Social and Education Society

Best Pre-School In Pune-The Genius Kids School Manjare Khurd & Kharadi

Most Popular Grocery & General Store In Khandala, Ahilyanagar-Kavya Udyog Samuh (Vaishnavi Kirana And General Stores)

