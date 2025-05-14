Resset Group Launches 'Proxima' - A RERA-Approved Residential Landmark in Shela Extension with Seamless Sanand Connectivity

India PR Distribution

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 14: The Resset Group, a trusted name in Gujarat's real estate development landscape, has officially launched 'Proxima', a visionary residential project strategically located in the rapidly emerging Shela Extension corridor in the extension of Link-in Road Fully RERA-approved, Proxima is designed to cater to the evolving lifestyle aspirations of urban families and the housing demands driven by industrial growth in the Sanand region.

Proxima is not just another housing projectit's a well-planned community positioned at the junction of residential comfort and industrial opportunity. Located in close proximity to Sanand, the industrial powerhouse housing multiple MNCs and major semiconductor companies, this project is expected to draw attention from both end-users and investors alike. Apartment price start with 38 lac plus expense to 45 lac Rs with AA Quality construction and material.

"Shela Extension is the next big growth node in Ahmedabad. With direct access to Sanand, proximity to Sardar Patel Ring Road, and emerging social infrastructure, Proxima is strategically placed for long-term value," said a senior spokesperson at Resset Group during the launch event.

The project offers a mix of thoughtfully designed 2 BHK apartments and Commecial shops enriched with lifestyle amenities like landscaped gardens, clubhouse, children's play area, indoor games, gym, yoga deck, and dedicated senior citizen zones.

Key Highlights of Proxima:

- Prime Location: Excellent connectivity to Sanand, Shela, and SP Ring Road

- RERA Approved: Transparency and buyer protection assured

- Future-Ready Infrastructure: Located amidst upcoming schools, hospitals, and commercial hubs

- High Rental Yield Potential: Ideal for professionals working in Sanand MNCs and upcoming tech parks

With Gujarat emerging as a semiconductor and manufacturing hub, residential demand is steadily rising in the Shela-Sanand belt. Proxima is poised to become a preferred address for professionals, business families, and investors seeking long-term appreciation and quality living.

The Resset Group, known for their commitment to construction quality and timely delivery, adds Proxima to their portfolio of trusted developments across Ahmedabad.

Bookings for Proxima are now open, with attractive pre-launch pricing and easy financing options available through leading banks.

About Resset Group:

Resset Group is a new-age real estate development company focused on creating quality housing and value-driven communities across Gujarat. With a vision rooted in trust, innovation, and customer-centricity, Resset continues to redefine urban living for the modern Indian family.

