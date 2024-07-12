Retail investors, domestic Mutual Funds increase stake in Paytm, shows Q1 FY-2025 shareholding pattern

New Delhi [India], July 12 : One 97 Communications Ltd, which owns the popular fintech brand Paytm, on Friday, filed its shareholding pattern for the first quarter of 2024-25 with the stock exchanges.

The company has seen an increase in the shareholding of domestic investors including mutual funds and retail shareholders in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Retail investors' shareholdings, went up by 1.30 per cent from 15.32 per cent to 16.56 per cent sequentially. Amongst individual investors, Akash Bhanshali, expanded their shareholding to more than 1 per cent this quarter.

Mutual funds have also increased their stake by 0.65 per cent from 6.15 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 to 6.80 per cent in the first quarter of 2024-25, led by investment from Mirae Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund.

As a result, domestic institutional investors witnessed an increase in stake by 0.29 per cent from 6.86 per cent to 7.15 per cent, signalling confidence in the company's growth prospects.

Shareholding of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) is at 20.47 per cent with a marginal decline of 0.16 per cent sequentially. Amongst FPIs, Treeline and UBS Principal Capital Asia expanded their shareholding to more than 1 per cent this quarter.

Further, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) shareholding declined by 2 per cent from 39.77 per cent to 37.77 per cent. SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Limited (SoftBank) shareholding has come down below 1 per cent.

The company will be reporting its June quarter earnings results on July 19, 2024. In the previous quarter earnings results ending March, the company reported they expect Q1 FY-2025 revenue of Rs 1,500-1,600 crore and EBITDA before ESOP of (Rs500) - (Rs 600) crore.

