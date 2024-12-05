Rethink HR Conclave 2024: Shaping the Future of HR with Trust, Tech, and Talent

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 5: The 5th Annual RethinkHR Conclave 2024, a leading human resources event hosted by Sapphire Connect, concluded successfully on 29th November, 2024 at The Lalit Ashok in Bangalore. The event which focused on exploring the future of HR, left attendees feeling inspired and equipped to navigate the evolving landscape shaped by trust, technology, and talent.

The one-day conclave, themed "Trust, Tech, and Talent: Navigating the New Frontiers," brought together industry leaders, HR professionals, and experts from various sectors to explore strategies for thriving in the evolving workplace landscape. Attendees gained valuable insights through engaging discussions on emerging trends in HR technology, talent management, and fostering organizational trust.

The event also featured interactive workshops and networking sessions that encouraged collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of best practices among participants. With over 25 partners, 30+ speakers, and more than 200 attendees from 100+ corporates, the conclave marked its place as the largest HR event in Bangalore.

The event began with an inspiring welcome address by Naghma Sharma, Partner at Sapphire Human Capital, who underscored the critical need for HR strategies to evolve in alignment with the expectations and aspirations of the new generation of employees.

"Adopting a strategic, mindful, and human-centric approach to HR is not just an option but a crucial necessity in today's rapidly evolving business landscape," remarked Naghma, highlighting the importance of adapting to the modern business environment.

The CEO Panel Discussion centered on the theme "Leadership and Change Management: Strategies for Effective Leadership in Times of Transformation." Moderated by Amaresh Hotte, Director - Human Capital Advisory Solutions, Business Consulting, KPMG India, the session emphasized HR's role as a strategic partner in driving organizational growth through "active and empathetic listening."

Rangaraj Ravindran, CEO of VST Group India, highlighted the importance of clear and authentic communication. "When leaders communicate with authenticity, the impact is profound. Genuine interactions foster trust, and the same holds true for employeeseffective communication and empathy drive meaningful change," he noted.

The panel also featured insights from Mukta Arora, Managing Director of Elanco, and Amit Malik, Co-Founder and CBO of Welleazy who explored the critical role of agility and emotional intelligence in navigating uncertainty. Together, the speakers emphasized how effective leadership can cultivate trust and resilience, enabling organizations to thrive during times of transformation.

The HR 2.0 session, titled "Navigating Digital Transformation in the Modern Workplace," was a standout segment of the event. Moderated by Ranjan Phadke, Vice President and Human Resource Leader of Data & Analytics at Genpact, the panel featured valuable insights from industry leaders.

Rohit Munjal, CHRO of Sprinklr, emphasized, "Fear of technology can paralyze employees. To thrive during change, resilience and the ability to adapt are key." Vibha Salaria, Head of HR, India at Circles, shared how technology can be a powerful tool for employee engagement and retention, noting the importance of providing ongoing support to teams through digital platforms.

Ranjit Khompi, VP & Head of HR at Reliance New Energy - Power Electronics Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, spoke about how the company uses technology to enhance employee experiences, with a strong focus on wellness and continuous learning. Shishir Kumar, Sr. HR Business Leader at Airbus Bangalore, discussed how technology enables Airbus to track employee well-being and foster a culture of innovation.

The discussion delved into practical strategies for upskilling employees, fostering a growth mindset, and creating a supportive, technology-driven environment that encourages innovation. Attendees left with actionable insights on how to guide their teams confidently through digital transformation.

Dr. Shubhada Karande, Occupational Therapist and Ergonomic Consultant at Godrej Interio, delivered a compelling address on the "Importance of Ergonomics in the Workplace." She emphasized, "Creating an ergonomic work environment and training employees to use it effectively is a powerful way for employers to demonstrate that employee well-being is a top priority."

A Masterclass on "Trust, Tech, and Talent: A Triangular Approach to a Culture of Care," was hosted by Pallavi Pareek, Founder and CEO of UNGENDER. The session explored how trust, technology, and talent intersect to create a culture of care within organizations. It provided valuable insights into building a compassionate and innovative workplace, highlighting the importance of these three pillars in driving positive organizational change.

The other eminent speakers who graced the event were Neeharika Shetty, Head- Business and Operations, Wisdom Circle, Ravi Kumar, Human Resources (India & APAC), L&T Technology Services Limited, Shashank Avadhani, Co-Founder and CEO, Alyve Health, Dr. Divya Nallur, Clinical Director, Amaha, Roydon Gonsalvez, Senior Vice President | Head of Talent Management and Development (APAC), Northern Trust, Sharayu Narayanan, SVP, National Enterprise Sales Leader, Visit Health Private Limited, Dr. Sonal Saxena, Sr. Vice President, Healthians, Srinath Gururajarao, Senior Vice President Human Resources, Simple Energy and Sudhir Patro, Business Head, HCL Healthcare.

Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Capital, emphasized the vital role of human capital in his statement: "Despite HR's critical importance, it often remains undervalued within the corporate hierarchy. HR must claim its rightful place alongside finance and strategy as a key driver of organizational success. In today's fast-paced business landscape, a strategic, mindful, and human-centric approach to HR is not just necessary but imperative."

The 5th Annual RethinkHR Conclave 2024 not only fostered insightful discussions but also created a collaborative environment where HR professionals could network, share experiences, and forge new partnerships. As the event wrapped up, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and a toolkit of strategies to implement within their organizations. We eagerly anticipate a stronger and more successful Rethink HR Conclave on February 21st, in Mumbai.

