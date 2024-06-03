Retirement Micro-Communities, a new concept of retirement introduced by Vedaanta Senior Living at Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3: With the growing need and popularity of retirement communities, there is a segment of people who prefer larger spaces and focused services. Vistara by Vedaanta, is a brand that will focus on creating micro retirement communities and redefine senior living. While Vistara refers to space, Micro living refers to communities with just 25 units with a focus on customized and personalized services. Vistaara by Vedaanta will focus on creating large spacious houses with personalized services and care. The first project has been launched at Coimbatore

Unlike traditional large-scale retirement communities, Vistara by Vedaanta offers an intimate setting with just 25 luxurious villas spread across 3 acres. This unique approach fosters a strong sense of belonging and personalized attention while ensuring privacy and all kinds of exclusivity for each resident.

The concept enables more close and meticulous care for seniors to create a pleasant and end-to-end experience for residents by coordinating and integrating wellness and healthcare services.

Each villa at Vistara boasts a generous living space of 2400 sq. ft. This thoughtfully designed layout provides ample room for residents to live life to the fullest, indulging in hobbies, entertaining loved ones, and simply relaxing in spacious surroundings.

Residents at Vistara by Vedaanta will be well-pampered with a variety of services. A dedicated team of chefs will prepare delicious and nutritious homemade meals throughout the day, offering various options from South Indian to Continental cuisine. Residents can ditch the pre-determined menus and choose what they want to eat. A paramedical team with an ICU-trained nurse and physiotherapist will be available to ensure overall well-being, along with emergency care, personalized nutrition, and fitness plans. The community also offers amenities like putting greens, a badminton court, a large green cover, and indoor and outdoor sporting areas to enable active lifestyles for senior citizens. Trustworthy housekeeping staff will take care of daily and deep cleaning, allowing residents to relax and focus on enjoying their retirement.

Vistara embodies this philosophy, offering residents the perfect blend of privacy, personalized care, and a vibrant social atmosphere. With its focus on well-being and a holistic lifestyle, Vistara by Vedaanta promises to redefine senior living in Coimbatore.

Vistara by Vedaanta is open for bookings and the project is expected to go live in 2026.

About Vedaanta Senior Living

Vedaanta Senior Living is a specialized senior care enterprise founded in 2015 by accomplished professionals who spearheaded India’s largest senior care housing chain and brand. Our vision at Vedaanta is to provide seniors with top-tier care and comfort at an affordable cost.

What began modestly in 2015 has, in just eight years, blossomed into one of the rapidly advancing companies in the senior living sector, with a portfolio now comprising more than 12 communities across Bangalore, Chennai, Hosur, Guruvayoor, Coimbatore, Trichy, and coming soon in Trichy and Trivandrum.

Media Contact:

Contact No – +91 99538 05885

Email – info@vedaanta.com

