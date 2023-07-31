REVA University – offering global education crafted for the future

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], July 31: Backed by technology, great minds and academicians, REVA has been striding ahead to provide future-ready teaching and learning. This we are sure will enable learners to grow to be lifelong learners, innovators and leaders in the global world.

Bengaluru-based REVA University has pioneered technology-driven education in the country. Established as REVA Group of Institutions in the year 2003, in less than a decade, in 2012, REVA was granted university status by The Government of Karnataka. As a university, the premier educational institution has been altering paradigms in the education sector. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is approved by the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), BCI, COA and other regulatory bodies.

Founded by the Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju, REVA University is one of the most sought-after destinations for quality and excellence in technical education. Umesh S Raju, Pro Chancellor, who currently oversees the entire digitisation and is responsible for the complete operations of REVA University, believes that his experience and exposure ensure top-class and in sync with the world standards technology on the campus. Speaking about REVA’s growth, Umesh said, “our bouquet of programmes is well-planned and defined after a detailed study of the industrial need, social relevance and global job markets. We have ensured that the highly qualified and experienced faculty and scholars from reputed institutions, and experts from industries and business sectors have contributed to preparing schemes of instruction and curricula for these programs.”

Umesh said that as a result of its advanced specialisations, modern academic infrastructure, an esteemed panel of faculty with rich industry experience, and placement models that attract high packages from top MNCs, REVA University has bagged several prestigious rankings and has been consistently attracting top recruiters. “Currently, REVA has a DIAMOND Band rating from QS I Gauge. We are also on the QS Asian University Rankings as we are ranked 47th among all the private universities of India and sixth among all private universities of Karnataka. In a recent achievement, REVA has entered the Top 100 Universities in NIRF Innovation Rankings with it featuring in the 51-100 band,” he added.

“In 2020, when the landscape of education changed, and ‘Blended Learning’ became new the normal, REVA University was ahead of time and transitioned to online classes in less than three days. While we are enabled to conduct 100 percent online classes and digital examinations, the university is constantly striving to adopt modern methods like Microsoft and Salesforce that will enrich the learning experience for students at REVA University. All the operations of REVA are digitised, and the team believes in a paper-free campus as far as possible. The trend continues to date, and we do offer the Hybrid model of teaching-learning as and when required. The IT infrastructure and the investment towards the required academic IT infrastructure have been our goals. Hence, SLCM and other portals that support students are in place at the campus and students are encouraged to use the entire IT infrastructure and support,” Umesh added.

Under the guidance of Pro Chancellor, REVA University has effectively integrated and used digital learning tools in classrooms, boosting student engagement, assisting faculty members to improve their lesson plans, and utilising online learning as a potent education tool. “We also incorporated virtual classrooms, video, Augmented Reality (AR), robots, and other technological tools thereby making learning environments accessible and conducive to the development of essential 21st-century skills,” he said.

As one of the young leaders who believes in promoting diversity and inclusivity on campus, Umesh said that REVA adopted United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as part of the university’s commitment towards society. “As part of SDGs, REVA University is working to advance gender equality and women's empowerment through a series of initiatives like Nyaya Darshana, Samaavesha, and Pancavaktram to name a few. REVA University ensures that it contributes to the larger goal of betterment and a humane vision of higher education. By doing so, it aligns with creating a society that is committed to sustainable development and ultimately the betterment of people’s lives,” he said.

REVA University has been on the path of delivering quality education on the foundation of innovation, academic excellence, and modern pedagogy. The University has been unidirectional in building leadership skills, boosting research culture, and nurturing innovation in youngsters.

