Revitalizing Barren Land: Coquito's Transformation into a Sustainable Farming Community

New Delhi [India], June 1: In a remarkable story of rejuvenation, Coquito, a charming house nestled on a barren 150-acre patch of land near Hyderabad, has breathed life into the once desolate area. Overcoming years of neglect, drought, and flooding, Coquito has transformed the landscape into a thriving farming community, offering a unique living experience to 400+ families that combines modern convenience with a deep connection to nature.

Coquito was the brainchild of Bhanuri Chandrakanth Reddy, also known as CK Reddy, who envisioned turning the barren land into an agriculture-based community. With a firm belief in the power of architecture to shape reality, Sravanthi Gumma, the principal architect of 'Studio Earth and Space,' brought Reddy's vision to life. The result is a fusion of traditional Indian architectural elements with modern comforts, creating an enchanting abode that seamlessly blends with its natural surroundings.

Upon arrival, visitors are welcomed by a veranda adorned with terracotta tiles and embraced by abundant foliage with a traditional sloped roof that generously shelters them from the scorching summer sun, creating an inviting atmosphere for residents to unwind in the refreshing evening breeze. The front yard teems with lively swans, goats, and turkeys, while a procession of buffaloes leisurely makes its way along the adjacent dirt road. Coquito's design incorporates thoughtful elements to tackle the land's distinctive challenges. A manmade swale traverses the property, safeguarding it from floods while serving as a water source for the landscape.

Moreover, the swale attracts an array of aquatic life, including fish and turtles, from the nearby lake, thereby enhancing the ecological balance overall. Upon entering Coquito, one is greeted by a central courtyard enveloped by a yellow natural sandstone verandaan extraordinary indulgence in urban living. The capacious bedrooms boast lofty terracotta ceilings, facilitating the rise of hot air, which can escape through closable vents. Kota stone flooring imparts a cozy ambiance to the rooms, while glass walls concealed behind brick Jali provide panoramic vistas of the surrounding farms, striking a harmonious balance between privacy and natural light.

The construction philosophy behind Coquito revolves around simplicity and honesty in materials. Exposed brick walls, natural stone floors, and even exposed electrical conduits enable easy maintenance. Local contractors and vendors were engaged for the construction, fostering a sense of community involvement and economic empowerment.

Coquito's success lies not only in its architectural beauty but also in its ability to inspire and engage the local community. Residents who fell in love with Coquito became stakeholders in the larger farming community, acquiring their own plots of land and taking an active role in nurturing and maintaining the area. Local farmers were continuously employed to convert the once barren land into fertile farms, further strengthening the bond between the residents and their surroundings.

The Coquito project is a testament to the potential of sustainable living and reimagining spaces with a focus on ecological harmony. By prioritizing sustainable farming practices such as organic farming and permaculture, the farm community offers residents the opportunity to reconnect with nature, enjoy fresh organic produce, and adopt healthier lifestyles. Communal spaces foster a sense of togetherness and cooperation, encouraging shared meals, socializing, and outdoor recreation.

For those seeking a unique living experience that combines the tranquility of nature with the conveniences of modern life, Coquito's sustainable farm community in Hyderabad offers an enticing opportunity. With a range of housing options to suit various lifestyles and budgets, residents can embrace eco-friendliness, promote sustainable living practices, and rediscover the joys of a close-knit community.

