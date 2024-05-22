Revolutionary Alternative Method of Speaking Selection Tool Now Available for Free

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: We are excited to announce the release of the AMS Selection Tool, a groundbreaking application designed to assist educators, behavior analysts, and caregivers in selecting the most appropriate alternative method of speaking (AMS) for individuals with moderate-to-severe disabilities, a very frequently overlooked need. Developed by Dr. Patrick McGreevy, BCBA-D, and Troy Fry, BCBA, renowned experts in behavior analysis and communication.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of patients around the world do not have an effective method of speaking. For moderate to severe patients, especially those with limited repertories, this tool

This tool is now available for free to support and enhance the lives of those with communication challenges.

The AMS Selection Tool, accessible at Data Makes The Difference, offers a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that guides users through the process of evaluating and selecting the most effective AMS for each individual. The tool's primary functions include:

* Assessment of Communication Skills: Users can assess the individual's current communication abilities to determine the most suitable AMS.

* Recommendation of AMS Options: Based on the assessment, the tool recommends various AMS options such as picture exchange systems, sign language, or speech-generating devices.

* Goal Setting: Users can set achievable communication goals tailored to the individual's needs.

* Progress Monitoring: The tool provides features for tracking the progress of the selected AMS, ensuring it meets the individual's communication needs effectively.

Dr. Patrick McGreevy and Troy Fry, the creators of the Essential for Living curriculum, envisioned this tool to be freely accessible to help as many people as possible. "Our goal is to provide a valuable resource that can make a significant difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities," said Dr. McGreevy. "We believe that by making this tool free, we can reach more families and professionals who can benefit from it."

Key Benefits:

* Free Access: The tool is available at no cost, removing financial barriers to accessing essential resources.

* User-Friendly Interface: Designed with ease of use in mind, the tool ensures that users can navigate and utilize its features without difficulty.

* Expert-Driven: Developed by Dr. McGreevy and Troy Fry, the tool is based on years of research and expertise in behavior analysis and communication.

Call for Feedback:

We are committed to improving the AMS Selection Tool continuously, and welcome feedback from users. Your input is invaluable in helping us to refine and enhance the tool to better meet the needs of individuals with disabilities and their support networks.

For more information, to access the tool, or to provide feedback, please visit Data Makes The Difference.

Contact:

Steve Maher

President of Data Makes The Difference

steve@datamtd.com

About Dr. Patrick McGreevy:

Dr. Patrick McGreevy is a distinguished behavior analyst and author, known for his contributions to the field of Special Education and Communication for Individuals with Disabilities. They are the creators of the Essential for Living curriculum, a comprehensive tool for teaching functional skills to individuals with moderate-to-severe disabilities.

About Troy Fry:

Troy Fry has been a Board Certified Behavior Analyst for the past 25 years. Over the years, he has held the positions of teacher, consultant, clinical director, and chief executive officer. He is the second author of Essential for Living, a functional skills curriculum, assessment, and professional practitioner's handbook based on B. F. Skinner's analysis of verbal behavior for children and adults with moderate-to-severe disabilities.

For More Details Visit:- https://datamakesthedifference.com/ams-selection-tool/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor