Revolutionary Hair Growth Solution PEP-GF 9/4 Developed by Dr Ayesha Faizan at Indian Skin Clinic

New Delhi [India], July 18: Indian Skin Clinic, recognized as the best hair treatment clinic in Nagpur, is so happy to announce that the trademark for the PEP-GF 9/4 hair growth solution has been officially accepted! Now, individuals can be confident that they are getting a unique & innovative product when they choose Indian Skin Clinic! The experts at Indian Skin Clinic have been helping people with consistent hair growth results for the past 6 years.

Male/Female pattern hair loss- Get proven results with PEP-GF 9/4 therapy

Losing hair & receding hairline is the basic scenario among people of all ages. Certain factors like pollution, lifestyle, stress, and bad food habits are contributing factors to this. If anyone is experiencing extreme hair loss, PEP-GF 9/4 is an effective treatment that stimulates fibroblasts & gives the hairline a new lease of life. For a better understanding, here are a few questions that are being answered by the expert dermatologists of Indian Skin Clinic. Let's take a look.

How are patients prepared for PRP hair growth solution?

To prepare PRP, medical experts collect a blood sample and separate the platelet content by placing it in a centrifuge. Once separated, PEP-GF 9/4 is applied to stimulate natural collagen production in the body, which helps minimize scalp scars and promotes healing. It reverses the effects of hair loss for multiple people & they can accomplish satisfactory results with consistent treatment. This 5-minute treatment works well when it is administrated with the other medicines & treatment plans. The effect of this therapy is holistic & rejuvenates the scalp health naturally.

What to know about PEP-GF 9/4 hair fall therapy?

The PEP-GF 9/4 is an effective hair fall & hair regrowth therapy that is ideal for patients suffering from alopecia. This is a revolutionary hair fall treatment developed by Dr Ayesha Faizan, one of the best dermatologists in Nagpur. It stops hair fall and improves the density and thickness of the existing hair follicles.

How does this therapy benefit people suffering from hair loss?

The therapy gives better coverage to patients with extreme hair loss. Polypeptides that are present in PEP-GF 9/4 are present in the scalp; it is the enrichment of scalp skin with the polypeptides that causes hair growth. Since the polypeptides are normally present in the scalp, replenishing the scalp with these is not artificial & doesn't have any side effects.

Who are the best candidates for PEP-GF 9/4 hair growth solution?

The PEP-GF 9/4 works well for people suffering from male-pattern baldness, female-pattern hair loss, or alopecia. It has demonstrated good results for those who are lacking hair growth due to chemotherapy. This advanced system is formulated by dermatologist Dr. Ayesha Faizan, and the key ingredients are copper peptide, fibroblast growth factor, and the world's best uniquely formulated protein. She said, "This natural formulation is bio-identical & works best to offer the regenerative properties of the scalp. This ultimate solution for the rejuvenation of the scalp helps to treat people with stage 5 hair loss."

What is a Female hair loss pattern & how can they benefit from PEP-GF 9/4 therapy?

Mostly, people go unnoticed for female hair loss because society gives lots of unnecessary reasons. There are lots of misconceptions in society regarding female hair loss, and it's time to break all those misconceptions and educate people. The female pattern of baldness is genuine, and it can be treatable by inhibiting the sufficient amount of collagen in the scalp. The collagen rejuvenates the scalp and can be used in conjunction with other treatments to improve hair growth. The key ingredient of PEPGF- Fibroblast Growth factor & Copper peptides have a long list of benefits. It minimizes skin inflammation, lowers scars, and improves the intercellular peptide chemical messages that activate the immune cells. All these things prolong the anagen phase of the hair cycle. The uncountable amount of collagen & elastin that develop within the scalp naturally plays a key role in hair regeneration.

What are the primary causes of hair thinning & how does PEP-GF 9/4 help to recover?

The primary cause of hair thinning is issues in blood circulation. Poor blood circulation in the scalp can lead to multiple hair issues like hair loss & dandruff. The scalp supplies hair follicles with oxygen, nutrients, and essential oils. Poor circulation can prevent the roots from getting enough nourishment. Based on a study was done to measure the subcutaneous flow of the subjects with normal hair & those in whom there was established baldness & they found that the blood flow was 2.6 times lower than the values found in the normal individuals. The reduced nutritive blood flow to the hair follicles might be a significant event in the pathogenesis of early male pattern baldness. PEP-GF 9/4 therapy is known for improving blood circulation & decreasing blood constriction and promoting increasing nutrients in blood flow. PEP-GF 9/4 therapy has had zero side effects till now.

Does PEP-GF 9/4 hair loss therapy offer long-lasting, effective results?

Has anyone ever heard about male-pattern baldness? As the name suggests, this kind of baldness is more common in males, but it's also found in women. Any adult experiencing hair loss is the ideal candidate for the process. The efficacy of PEP-GF 9/4 is significantly greater when the treatment is opted for in the initial stage of hair loss. Like any other medical condition, the necessary treatment improves the effectiveness of the procedure. While this therapy may be a little expensive, its effectiveness is in comparison to much higher. If anyone wants long-lasting results, then this is the effective therapy every man and woman must opt for. However, both treatment conditions are highly safe and effective and are known as among the best non-surgical ways of hair restoration.

How does the Indian Skin Clinic help people suffering from hair loss problems?

Baldness is a rising concern among men as well as women, whether it's brought on by genetics, hormones, age, and health conditions or from other styling practices or products. The PEP-GF 9/4 is the therapy that gives remarkable results in stopping, slowing, and reversing baldness. Any person experiencing the balding is potentially a good candidate for PEP-GF 9/4 treatments. Because of the above-discussed reasons, the demand for hair growth solutions has increased & it gets trademarked! Get a consultation with the experts today at Indian Skin Clinic for detailed information, personalized advice, and the best hair treatment at affordable prices in Nagpur!

