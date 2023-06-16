Revolutionising Eco-Friendliness with Unparalleled End-to-End Impact: Niine launches India's first PLA-Based Sanitary Napkins

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], June 16: Niine Sanitary Napkins, a leading provider of premium and affordable hygiene solutions in India, introduces the country's first PLA-based biodegradable sanitary pads. These pads are CIPET-certified, with more than 90% of the pad decomposing within 175 days and the rest within a year. The entire packaging, including the outer cover and disposable bags, is biodegradable. They offer exceptional performance in absorption, comfort, and leakage protection, comparable to regular sanitary pads.

These pads are 100% chemical-free and vegan, providing a safe and sustainable alternative. PLA, derived from renewable resources like corn starch or sugarcane, is a biodegradable and compostable polymer, exemplifying Niine's commitment to reducing reliance on non-renewable resources. With the prestigious CIPET (Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology) certification, Niine sets a new industry standard, emphasising its dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. Present at the unveiling ceremony were Niine's Founder Amar Tulsiyan, Femina Miss India World 2023 - Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India 2023 - 1st Runner-up: Shreya Poonja, Femina Miss India 2023 - 2nd Runner-Up: Thounaojam Strela Luwang.

India faces a staggering challenge with the disposal of approximately 1.021 billion soiled disposable sanitary napkins every month. These pads are heavily composed of plastic and take an alarming 500-800 years to decompose fully. Improper disposal methods, including burning, flushing down toilets, or leaving them in exposed landfills, not only pose a severe threat to the environment but also endanger the health of sanitation workers. In response to this critical issue, Niine has taken a significant step by introducing one of the most environmentally friendly sanitary napkins. These napkins are crafted using a combination of eco-friendly materials such as wood pulp, bio-based resins and oils, and PLA-based materials. They adhere to the highest standards of biodegradability, certified by renowned institutions like CIPET and ISO.

Notably, Niine's pads exhibit enhanced compostability, decomposing effectively even in underground environments without requiring specific conditions like exposure to sunlight or air. By offering a sustainable solution, Niine aims to mitigate the adverse impact of conventional sanitary napkin waste, ensuring a healthier environment for all.

Commenting on the launch, Amar Tulsiyan, Founder, Niine Sanitary Napkins said, "Five years ago, we were challenged with a crucial question: 'Can you develop a sustainable solution?' Today, we proudly present our resounding answer. After extensive research, development, and certifications, we launch our biodegradable sanitary napkinsa leap towards the future, embodying an evolution for a better tomorrow. Importantly, this milestone aligns with the UN's sustainable development goals, emphasising a cleaner environment for all. As pioneers, we take pride in leading the way, championing sustainability and empowering individuals with a responsible choice."

Niine also hosted a thought-provoking panel discussion on the theme "Empowering Women and the Planet: How Biodegradable Sanitary Pads Are Changing the Game," shedding light on the transformative impact of biodegradable sanitary pads.

Niine is a revolutionary brand in India, offering the country's first biodegradable sanitary napkins with a PLA-based top sheet. These napkins are crafted from pure, safe, and skin-friendly materials, providing a soft and cotton-like feel. With superior masking and faster absorption, Niine ensures dryness and leakage protection. They are free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, making them ideal for sensitive skin. These vegan napkins feature extra-long pads and each pad comes with a disposable bag, and they maintain their shape and structure even on heavy flow days. Niine's commitment to sustainability is evident in their partnerships with international suppliers from Italy, Germany, and the USA, adhering to strict compostability standards. With large-scale production capabilities, Niine aims to lead the eco-conscious revolution and disrupt the sanitary products ecosystem in India.

Niine Sanitary Napkins is a Uttar Pradesh-based company and a leading provider of premium and affordable hygiene solutions in India. Established in May 2018, Niine was founded with a mission to cater to the needs of women across the country by introducing innovative feminine hygiene products under the Niine brand. Building on the success of the Niine Sanitary Napkins, the company further expanded its product range to include premium baby diapers and baby wipes, offering a comprehensive Baby Care line. With a strong focus on technology, Niine operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Niine is also the first hygiene and personal care brand in India to launch a period-tracking app developed in consultation with medical professionals, aimed at destigmatising menstruation. Niine Sanitary Napkins continues to be a trusted name, dedicated to providing the best hygiene solutions for women across the country.

