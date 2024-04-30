Revolutionizing Audiobook Production: Walnut Publication Pioneers the Digital Narration Era

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30: In a visionary step to reform the future of audiobook production, Walnut Publication proudly announces its pivotal participation in digital narration. This breakthrough announcement comes amidst a paradigm shift in the audiobook industry, highlighting the exorbitant costs associated with human-narrated content.

In the conventional process, audiobook creation counts profoundly on human narrators, with production costs ranging from Rs. 12000 to Rs. 20,000 per hour, thus causing an additional but avoidable expenditure for authors and publishers. This financial aspect of audiobooks often discourages many from exploring audiobook options, preventing the availability of literature to a wider book reader and listeners. 6000-7000 words roughly make up for 1 hour of audiobook.

However, with the commencement of digital narration, Walnut Publication is persistent in offering a more cost-effective and inclusive audiobook experience to writers. Digital narration significantly lessens production expenses to as little as Rs. 4000 to Rs. 8000 per hour, making audiobooks a feasible option for authors.

The emergence of eight distinguished audiobook platforms, led by Google Books, that accept digitally narrated content has been a significant landmark in the audiobook industry. Interestingly, Amazon Audible, a world-renowned audiobook distributor, has started a beta program in the United States, inviting authors to submit their digital narrations for consideration.

"We firmly believe that digital narration represents the future of audiobooks," stated Subhashree, Publishing Manager at Walnut Publication. "By leveraging this innovative technology, we are committed to democratizing access to literature and amplifying diverse voices."

With the support of a strategic and fruitful partnership with leading audiobook platforms worldwide, Walnut Publication aims to enrich the audiobook landscape and nurture a more inclusive and dynamic literary community for global writers and readers/listeners.

