Revolutionizing Experiential Marketing with Technology: A Conversation with Hariom Seth, Founder of Tagglabs

New Delhi [India], January 27:In an era where technology and creativity intersect, Tagglabs stands at the forefront of redefining experiential marketing. Founded in 2011 by Hariom Seth, the agency has set new benchmarks by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, VR, and IoT to craft memorable brand experiences. With over 5,000 activations for global brands like Amazon, Samsung, and HP, Tagglabs has made its mark as an innovator in the industry.

We had the privilege of sitting down with Hariom Seth to discuss his journey, the role of technology in experiential marketing, the challenges of blending AI with creativity, and the future aspirations of Tagglabs.

1. What inspired you to establish Tagglabs, and how has the journey evolved since its inception in 2011?

When I started Tagglabs in 2011, the idea was to combine technology and storytelling to create memorable brand experiences. At that time, experiential marketing in India was at a nascent stage, and I saw a gap where technology could make campaigns more engaging and impactful. Over the years, the journey has been incredible—from a small team working on local projects to partnering with global brands for innovative activations. It’s been a continuous process of learning, evolving, and staying ahead of the curve.

2. How does Tagglabs leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI, VR, and IoT to revolutionize experiential marketing?

We use these technologies as tools to create personalized, immersive experiences. AI helps us analyze data and predict consumer behavior, VR enables us to transport audiences to virtual worlds, and IoT connects devices to make campaigns interactive. For instance, using AI in campaigns like “India India” allowed us to create unique music videos tailored to individuals, demonstrating the power of personalization.

3. What unique value does Tagglabs bring to its clients that sets it apart from other tech-based marketing agencies?

Our focus is on creating experiences that are not only technologically advanced but also emotionally resonant. What sets us apart is our ability to seamlessly integrate technology into storytelling, ensuring that the consumer feels a connection with the brand. We also invest heavily in R&D to stay ahead of trends and offer innovative solutions that clients haven't seen elsewhere.

4. Can you share insights into the success of campaigns like the AI-generated “India India” music video for boAt and “A Billion Films for A Billion Fans” for Royal Stag?

The “India India” campaign for boAt was unique because it combined data analytics with creativity. AI helped generate personalized music videos based on user inputs, which not only engaged consumers but also made them feel like a part of the brand story. Similarly, the “A Billion Films for A Billion Fans” campaign used AI and content automation to create custom videos for cricket fans, celebrating their passion. Both campaigns were successful because they were deeply personal yet scalable, thanks to technology.

5. How does your approach to design thinking help Tagglabs stay ahead in the fast-changing technology landscape?

Design thinking allows us to keep the consumer at the center of everything we do. We start by understanding the audience's pain points, needs, and desires. From there, we brainstorm solutions that are both creative and technologically feasible. This approach ensures that our campaigns are not only innovative but also relevant and impactful.

6. What are some of the challenges you’ve faced while integrating AI into creative marketing campaigns, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges is balancing technology with human creativity. AI can automate and optimize, but it lacks the emotional depth of human storytelling. We overcame this by ensuring that technology acts as an enabler rather than a replacement. Another challenge was data privacy—being transparent with users about how their data is used has been critical to building trust.

7. With 5,000+ activations and clients like Amazon, Samsung, and HP, what has been your most memorable project to date, and why?

While every project has been unique, the “A Billion Films for A Billion Fans” campaign stands out for me. It was an ambitious project that brought together cricket, personalization, and AI to create a sense of community among fans. The scale and emotional impact of the campaign made it truly memorable.

8. What are your aspirations for the future of Tagglabs, both in terms of global expansion and technological innovation?

Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of experiential marketing by integrating newer technologies like generative AI and Web3. We also want to expand our global footprint, collaborating with brands across industries to redefine how they connect with their audiences. Ultimately, the vision is to make Tagglabs synonymous with innovation and creativity on a global scale.

As technology continues to evolve, so does the potential for brands to connect with audiences in ways never imagined before. Under the leadership of Hariom Seth, Tagglabs has proven that the fusion of creativity and innovation can create lasting emotional connections between brands and consumers. With a relentless focus on pushing boundaries, Tagglabs is poised to redefine the future of experiential marketing on a global scale.

Hariom Seth's vision serves as an inspiration for marketers and technologists alike, reminding us that when technology and storytelling come together, the possibilities are endless.

