Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: AutoNxt’s Electric Tractors Bring Intelligence, Sustainability, and Profitability to Farmers

New Delhi [India], August 18: In an exclusive interview with Kaustabh Dhonde, Founder and CEO of AutoNxt Automation, and Pankaj Goyal, Co-founder and COO, share how their company is pioneering the electric tractor revolution in India.

From cutting farmers' diesel dependence to integrating AI, IoT, and telematics for smarter operations, AutoNxt is at the forefront of sustainable mechanisation. The duo discusses their vision to transform agriculture with clean technology, the challenges of building India's first indigenous electric tractor ecosystem, and their plans to expand globally with solutions that make farming more profitable, efficient, and environmentally friendly.

AutoNXT has emerged as a pioneer in the electric tractor space. What was the core vision behind building an electric tractor, and how does it address challenges faced by Indian farmers today?

The core vision behind AutoNxt was to advance farm mechanisation through clean and intelligent technology. From the outset, I was driven by the need to provide farmers with a solution that not only reduces their dependence on diesel but also helps increase income, lower operating costs, and improve the health of drivers as well as the environment.

Today, farmers face rising fuel costs, high maintenance expenses, and deteriorating soil and air quality due to emissions. Our electric tractors eliminate diesel costs, require minimal servicing, and produce zero emissions. This not only improves profitability but also ensures long-term ecological sustainability.

Your electric tractors integrate advanced technologies like AI, telematics, and IoT. How do these features enhance productivity and operational efficiency in agriculture?

At AutoNxt, our belief is simple: a smarter machine empowers a smarter farmer. By integrating AI, telematics, and IoT, our tractors go beyond mechanical utility and become insight-driven machines.

Farmers can access real-time data on usage, performance, and diagnostics, enabling better planning and minimizing downtime. Features like remote monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and energy analytics allow them to achieve more with fewer resources. We're also piloting autonomous driving features, which will assist in labor-scarce situations and enable precision farming—boosting both productivity and consistency.

With India's EV landscape rapidly evolving, how is AutoNXT navigating government policies, subsidy schemes, and rural electrification to scale adoption?

We've been actively involved in policy discussions since before our first tractor launched. Our goal has always been to help the government understand the unique realities of EV adoption in agriculture—from the need for rural charging infrastructure to the specific financial challenges faced by farmers and micro-entrepreneurs.

We've worked closely with state and central authorities to shape EV subsidy policies and advocated for the inclusion of electric tractors under schemes like PM e-Drive. At the same time, we're developing innovative charging solutions—such as shared charging stations at CBG units and solar microgrids—to ensure rural electrification keeps pace with tractor deployment.

What are some of the biggest technological and infrastructural challenges you faced in developing electric tractors, and how did your team overcome them?

In the early days, India's EV ecosystem was still in its infancy. Battery prices were high, supply chains were underdeveloped, and rural charging infrastructure was practically non-existent. To add to that, limited investor understanding of agricultural machinery made fundraising extremely difficult.

We tackled these challenges by focusing on one problem at a time. We built a local R&D team, developed indigenous motor and battery systems tailored for rugged farm conditions, and sourced key components in-house.

Another major challenge was talent for autonomous technology—most of the best minds moved abroad. Over time, we've built a strong, purpose-driven team in India, driven by frugal innovation and a shared vision for sustainable farming.

Looking ahead, how does AutoNXT plan to expand its product portfolio or reach—both domestically and globally—to revolutionize sustainable farming at scale?

We've already launched our 45HP electric tractor, which has gained strong traction across industries and farming clusters. Next, we are introducing a 60HP four-wheel-drive variant and a 25HP model to cater to smaller farms and orchards.

On the technology front, we're piloting autonomous driving features by the end of this year, targeting both Indian and international markets. We're also exploring partnerships in Africa and South America, where the demand for sustainable mechanisation is growing rapidly.

Our long-term vision is to build a complete ecosystem of electric farm equipment, supported by robust after-sales service, smart analytics, and efficient energy usage. The aim is to make farming not just sustainable but truly intelligent.

