Revolutionizing Industry, Chennai Gears Up for First-Ever Automation Road Show, Unveiling Future Trends in Automation Technology

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23: Chennai is poised to witness a groundbreaking event in the realm of automation as it prepares to host the inaugural Automation Road Show on May 3rd, 2024 (Friday) at Chennai Trade Center – Hall 2, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

This one-day show marks a significant achievement in our collaborative efforts with the exhibitors of Automation Expo 2024 to foster innovation and drive progress in the industry.

The Automation Road Show will showcase a diverse array of exhibits, including kiosks displayed on tabletops, along with demonstrations and expert presentations. This extensive presentation offers attendees a profound understanding of the most recent innovations driving automation across multiple industries. From robotics and artificial intelligence to industry-specific applications, visitors will gain invaluable insights into the transformative potential of automation technology. This ensures an immersive experience for those eager to explore the forefront of automation advancements.

Apart from the captivating exhibits, the event will include interactive sessions and networking opportunities crafted to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange within the industry. Attendees can anticipate forging new partnerships, exploring potential growth opportunities, and gearing up for the forthcoming Automation Expo 2024 in Mumbai.

Let us come together to seize the opportunities for growth and discovery that lies ahead, shaping the future of our industry through collaborative efforts and a shared vision.

We invite industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to join us in this exciting journey of discovery and exploration.”

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to be part of the first-ever Automation Road Show in Chennai, and discover the latest innovations propelling the automation industry forward. Join us on May 3rd, 2024 (Friday) at the Chennai Trade Center, Chennai – Hall 2 (10.00 am to 6.00 pm) and embark on a journey into the future of automation.

Free Visitor Registration for the Automation Road Show is now open.

https://www.viablesoft.org.in/AutomationExpoChennai2024VD/index.aspx

As the countdown begins, we encourage professionals to secure their attendance early to ensure access to this landmark event.

For more information and registration, please visit https://www.automationindiaexpo.com or email: jyothi@iedcommunications.com/Mobile: 77770 15667 / 98200 93667

