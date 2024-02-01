Revolutionizing Lifestyle Tech: Cellecor and CashKaro’s Game-Changing Partnership

New Delhi (India), February 1: CashKaro, a prominent platform specializing in cashback and discount offers, serves as the essential link connecting customers to a diverse range of merchants. Transforming the online shopping experience, CashKaro redefines the landscape through exclusive cashback offers and deals under its open cashback program.

Supported by the legendary entrepreneur Mr. Ratan Tata, CashKaro solidifies its position as a trusted choice for cost-conscious shoppers, merging savings with quality. This backing positions CashKaro as a game-changer in the online retail space.

In a technology-focused move, Cellecor and CashKaro have forged a strategic partnership spanning 100 stores, introducing cutting-edge smart. This collaboration guides consumers towards a more intelligent, connected, and smarter world.

CashKaro’s extensive network of retailers provides customers with access to special discounts, cashback, and exclusive deals. By integrating Cellecor’s Smart TVs with advanced technology, consumers stay on the forefront of technological innovation while enjoying unprecedented reductions on their purchases.

This partnership broadens the accessibility of Cellecor’s products, reaching from small-scale electronic stores to well-established retail chains, offering an extensive array of options for the latest in technology.

In the era of digitalization, Cellecor and CashKaro lead in innovation, creating an integrated connection between technology and consumer savings. This alliance aims to redefine how consumers engage with technology in the offline market.

Cellecor’s vision for this collaboration extends beyond immediate sales, aspiring to have a lasting impact on how customers perceive and interact with technology in the offline world.

How It Works:

Discover: Visit your favorite local store or chain partnered with CashKaro.

Choose: Explore the impressive collection of Cellecor products.

Shop: Purchase and receive exclusive discounts and cashback with CashKaro.

Experience: Immerse yourself in the world of technological advancement without breaking the bank.

Cellecor’s collaboration with CashKaro marks a significant shift in the online retailing of smart TVs, where cutting-edge innovation is paired with affordability in every purchase.

About Cellecor Gadgets Ltd.:

Cellecor Gadgets journey in electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsources from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm.

The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the Company is aiming to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand of electronic products with modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable price.

Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For further information, you may please visit https://cellecor.com/pages/corporate-announcements

