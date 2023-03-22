Revolutionizing online education: Praadis Education's live tutoring feature

New York [US], March 22 (/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.): In recent years, online education has become increasingly popular among students of all ages. Due to which the online education industry has grown rapidly, it has also become more competitive, making it challenging for various digital platforms to stand out in the market. One such digital centre of education that has managed to set itself apart from the rest is Praadis Education. Offering services to thousands across the planet, the institute's unique feature being live tutoring.

Live tutoring is a relatively new feature in the online education industry that has gained popularity in recent years. It allows students to connect with their teachers in real-time and receive personalized instruction. Unlike traditional online classes, live tutoring enables students to ask questions and get immediate feedback from their teachers. This feature has proven to be highly effective in improving students' learning outcomes and has become an essential tool of growth for many students.

Praadis Education's live tutoring feature is what makes it distinct from other online education platforms. One of many concerns that parents have while getting an online education for their child is lack of personalized attention from their teachers because of large class-size. The institute puts this worry to rest by offering features in its 'App', that allow students to ask teacher their doubts then and there and get them resolved, rather than commenting it down and waiting for teacher to look at it. It has, of course, been made possible by keeping the class-size small. Large class sizes can also make it challenging for students to ask questions and get the help they need, resulting in a less effective learning experience. This approach allows teachers to understand each student's learning style, strengths, and weaknesses and tailor their teaching accordingly. With Praadis Education's live tutoring, students can get the help they need to overcome their challenges and improve their grades.

Praadis Education's live tutoring while closing the communication gap between teacher and student, also offers a safe and secure learning environment. The platform has robust security measures in place to protect students' data and privacy, ensuring that students can learn without worrying about their personal information being compromised.

Online education has emerged as a convenient and accessible way for students to learn, but it can be challenging to find a platform that offers high-quality course material, tools and personalized instruction. Praadis Education's live tutoring feature stands out as a game-changer in the online education industry. Nothing compares immediate feedback from a teacher when receiving an online session, and Praadis Education's live tutoring has proven to have helped students improve their overall learning outcomes substantially.

