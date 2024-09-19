Revolutionizing the Packers and Movers Industry: Sri Dayanand Agarwal's Vision for Agarwal Packers and Movers (Bade Bhaiya)

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: The consistent growth and advancements that most industries have experienced in all these years could be attributed to a number of factors; some say it is because of the early adoption of the latest tech trends, while a few others believe that the relentless efforts, visionary ideas and perseverance of founders and business owners lead their brands to where they stand today.

Founders like Sri Dayanand Agarwal (Bade Bhaiya) of Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group) have inspired generations and led the way in their respective fields, just like he did in the packers and movers industry, taking over the household relocation sector and other sectors like office shifting, corporate shifting, international shifting, bulk/commercial movements.

Sources close to the company now reveal that the team at Agarwal Packers and Movers ( Bade Bhaiya-DRS Group) are looking forward to further expand its presence across India.

Though it already has a presence globally across hundred countries for clearance of the goods from Airport/ Sea Port and delivery at the locations locally, it is now planning to spread its wings further at global level also.

The company now functioning in the name of DRS Dilip Road lines Ltd.; Brand- Agarwal Packers and Movers -Bade Bhaiya (DRS Group), a member of International Association of Movers (IAM) is an NSE listed company with a total fleet of nearly 500 trucks.

Talking about the expansion plans, the source revealed, "We are team driven by passion and innovation. We are constantly making meaningful efforts in the path of creating greater developments in the industry, driven by our visionary ideas, and the quest to make the process of packing and moving as seamless as ever. For this, we are already working on expanding our services in more regions in the country and simultaneously step forward to do that on a global scale as well."

Agarwal Packers and Movers -Bade Bhaiya-DRS Group, which is also known for its innovation in packing material, introduction of new types of vehicles had introduced the "CHAPP Van," which are 20/24 ft. vehicles to shift entire household items i.e Car, Household goods, Artefacts', Plants and Pets, all in one. This also helped the company gain a name in the Limca Book of Records and in 2018, it was honored by "World Book of Records."

The company, which already has a network of 70 branches that extends services to around 1200 destinations countrywide, has set a vision to reach many more new and untapped destinations in the coming years.

