RFT Films: Spanning the Globe with Cinema in 2024

New Delhi [India], December 30: RFT Films, a premier film distribution company based in the UK, has achieved unparalleled success in 2024, distributing films across more than 60 countries Worldwide, including regions in Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Under the visionary leadership of Ronald Thondickal, the company has continued to set new benchmarks in global film distribution.

Expanding the Reach of Indian Cinema

This year, RFT Films has proudly distributed films in multiple Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Punjabi, Pakistani, and Bengali, catering to the diverse tastes of a global audience.

Among the standout releases is Malaikottai Vaaliban, a Malayalam epic that graced theatres in over 59 countries, including the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, and Mexico. Notably, this distribution excluded the GCC region. Released on January 25th to align with India's Republic Day, the film captivated audiences with its cultural resonance and powerful storytelling.

Aadujeevitham, a survival drama featuring compelling performances, was another triumph, released on March 28th in 24 countries, including Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland. The Punjabi hit Drame Aale added to the company's laurels, debuting in four major UK territories on January 19th.

One of the year's major successes is Manjummel Boys, which has achieved over 1,000 shows across the UK and Europe. Running for over a month on UK screens, this film's engaging narrative has made it a favourite among audiences in these regions.

The Visionary Behind the Success

Ronald Thondickal, the dynamic force behind RFT Entertainments, has been a driving figure in the film distribution industry since 2014. Operating with a lean yet dedicated team in 3 countries, Ronald has built a global empire with operations in the UK, India, and Ireland. His companies extend their reach across more than 60 countries, and he plans to expand his SaaS and digital marketing ventures into Dubai, further diversifying his portfolio.

A Multifaceted Business Empire

Beyond films, RFT Films organizes cultural events, music programs, and industry associations, enriching its reputation as a cultural powerhouse. Ronald's business interests extend into digital marketing, food industries, and SaaS ventures, reflecting his exceptional versatility and business acumen.

Exciting Plans for 2025

Looking ahead, RFT Films has already prepared its slate of new releases for 2025, which will be revealed on January as a New Year's gift to movie lovers around the world, especially those living far from their homeland. This initiative further highlights the company's dedication to connecting diaspora communities with their cultural roots through cinema. Ronald has announced an innovative giveaway for movie enthusiasts: free monthly passes for unlimited movie viewings. This initiative aims to make cinematic experiences accessible and enjoyable for all, reinforcing RFT's mission to unite audiences through the magic of film.

Bridging Borders Through Film

RFT Films continues to break boundaries by presenting films that transcend cultural and linguistic divides. With a passion for storytelling and a global outlook, Ronald Thondickal and his team are redefining the film distribution landscape, one release at a time. RFT Entertainments is poised for further growth, ensuring that cinema remains a universal language that connects hearts and minds across the globe.

https://rftfilms.com/

