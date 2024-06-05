RG Hospitals Pioneers Nano Slim Laser Surgery for Prostate: Announcing South India's First-of-its-Kind 152W Laser Machine

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5: RG Hospitals, a leading name in the field of urology and minimally invasive surgery, is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in prostate treatment: the launch of RG NexGen Prostate Treatment - Nano Slim MiPS (Minimally Invasive Prostate Surgery). This state-of-the-art procedure is powered by the advanced 100W and 152W Holmium Lasers, marking a significant milestone as RG Hospitals becomes the first institute in South India to introduce the powerful 152W Holmium laser.

A Legacy of Pioneering Innovations

Since its inception, RG Hospitals has been at the forefront of medical innovation. Established in 1995 in Chennai, RG Hospitals introduced Lithotripsy, revolutionizing the treatment of kidney stones and establishing the hospital as a leader in urological care. Over the years, RG Hospitals has continued to pioneer minimally invasive urological surgeries, setting new standards for excellence and patient care.

RG NexGen Prostate Treatment: Nano Slim MiPS

The launch of the RG NexGen Prostate Treatment - Nano Slim MiPS is a testament to RG Hospitals' commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to improve patient outcomes. The 152W Holmium laser, a first of its kind in South India, represents a significant leap forward in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and other prostate-related conditions. This high-power laser allows for precise, efficient, and minimally invasive surgeries, reducing recovery times and improving overall patient satisfaction.

Centre of Excellence for Prostate and Urological Surgery

At RG Hospitals, our Institute of Urology & Minimally Invasive Surgery stands as a beacon of excellence. With over 38 years of pioneering advancements in Endo-Urology and Laparoscopic Surgeries, we have consistently set benchmarks in surgical excellence. Our commitment to innovation and quality care has made us India's largest chain in Urology and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

"Our goal is to be catalysts of positive change in the medical landscape, providing unmatched care and contributing to healthier, happier communities," said Dr.Arun Kumar, Senior Consultant, Urology at RG Hospitals, Chennai. "The introduction of the Nano Slim MiPS powered by the 152W Holmium laser is a significant step towards achieving this goal. It allows us to provide our patients with the most advanced and effective treatments available."

Advanced Technology for Better Patient Outcomes

The 152W Holmium laser offers several advantages over traditional surgical methods. Its high precision minimizes damage to surrounding tissues, leading to less bleeding, reduced pain, and faster recovery times. The laser's efficiency also shortens the duration of the surgery, allowing for quicker patient turnaround and reducing the overall burden on healthcare facilities.

In addition to treating BPH, the Nano Slim MiPS is effective in addressing various urological conditions, including bladder tumors, urethral strictures, and kidney stones. This versatility makes it an invaluable tool in the hands of our skilled urologists, who are dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized care to each patient.

A Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

At RG Hospitals, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical science and delivering exceptional healthcare. Our team of highly skilled and experienced surgeons is at the forefront of urological advancements, continuously seeking out new and innovative ways to enhance patient care.

The introduction of the Nano Slim MiPS is just one example of our commitment to excellence. By incorporating the latest technologies and techniques, we aim to improve the quality of life for our patients and set new standards for urological care.

RG Hospitals, also known as RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospitals, is a premier healthcare institution specializing in urology and minimally invasive surgery. With a legacy of over 38 years, we have established ourselves as leaders in the field, offering advanced treatments and setting benchmarks in surgical excellence. Our mission is to provide exceptional care, embracing advanced technologies and innovative approaches to improve patient outcomes and foster the well-being and joy of communities.

