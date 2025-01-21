NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21: The city of Hyderabad seen one of its most creative, melodic, and imaginative night times with the concert by Piyush Mishra among his fans of more than 2,500 during his India tour Udankhatola. The concert was held in a packed venue in financial district where the fans we seen putting their heart out as there much awaited and loved Tour of UdanKhatola by Piyush Mishra, was in the City.

Richika Dadheech, the visionary Fintech business visionary, and originator of FiatPe, who have sponsored the concert for the city felicitated Piyush Mishra for the outstanding contributions he has made in the field. The concert was a profound investigation into Mishra's lovely ability and melodic imitativeness.

The evening was a memorable night with his iconic songs 'Ik Bagal', 'Ghar', and numerous other as a few songs happened to capture the minds of the audience as they were curated for the tour. As soon as the concert reached to the much-awaited song of the tour 'Aarambh' the skys of Hyderabad were lit up with a spectacular Drone Show which took the bar of the production and experience for fans to different scale. The Tour in Hyderabad of Udankhatola wasn't fair a concert; it was a tribute to the culture of a bound together India and music. More over the concert ended with a standing ovation to the legend Piyush Mishra.

Richika Dadheech's acknowledgment of Piyush Mishra was both a tribute to craftsmanship greatness and entrepreneurial fatuousness. Richika who is popularly known for her love for music aside from her entrepreneurial journey always supports the concerts happening around the city by being an active sponsor with the nationally known payment solutions brand 'Fiatpe'.

The Band of Ballimaaraan came for the first time in the city of pearls - Hyderabad and post the concert, Piyush Mishra took to his Instagram and wrote in Hindi that read "HYDERABAD! This was till date the best show of the tour. Amazing Audience..."

