Rich's Launches Versatie Gold Cooking Cream, 'One Cream with Endless Possibilities'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 21: Rich's, a global leader in innovative bakery & culinary solutions, proudly announces the launch of Versatie Gold Cooking Cream, an exceptional addition to their renowned product lineup. Versatie Gold Cooking Cream embodies the concept of 'One Cream, Endless Possibilities', offering unmatched versatility for both hot and cold applications, catering to the diverse needs of professional chefs and industrial kitchens.

Versatie Gold Cooking Cream is designed to be a multifunctional kitchen essential, capable of enhancing a variety of dishes with its rich, creamy texture and superior performance. Unlike other creams that split or ooze fat at high temperatures, Versatie Gold maintains its consistency, ensuring perfect results every time. It is ideal for use in Gravies, Pastas, Dips, Tandoor applications and sauces without the risk of curdling.

This innovative cream is perfect for creating sumptuous makhanis, pastas, soups, and tandoori dishes like Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni, Paneer Lababdaar, and Soya Chaap. Its excellent coating and creamy mouthfeel elevates both the appearance and taste of the dishes, making it a must-have for every chef.

Pankaj Chaturvedi, Managing Director at Rich Products & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (RPSPL), expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "Versatie Gold Cooking Cream is a game-changer in the culinary world. Its versatility and exceptional performance in both hot and cold applications make it an indispensable tool for chefs, Industrial kitchens & caterers. We believe this product will inspire culinary creativity and elevate dishes to new heights in the HORECA segment."

With its shelf-stable format, Versatie Gold is easy to store and use, offering convenience and efficiency in the kitchen. Suitable for both savory and sweet applications, from rich gravies to silky-smooth desserts, it is a one-stop solution for various culinary creations. In addition, Versatie Gold thickens when refrigerated, making it perfect for fruit creams and desserts, adding a luxurious texture and mouthfeel to sweet treats.

Chefs and culinary experts have lauded Versatie Gold for its good thickness, ability to enhance the texture and color of Indian gravies, and ease of use across different dishes. The cream's stability with citrus ingredients and vinegar sets it apart, ensuring it does not curdle when used with tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind, and other acidic ingredients.

Since 1945, Rich's has been a pioneer in bakery innovation, delivering premium products that elevate the customers, known for its versatile range of offerings, including whip toppings, truffle solutions, cooking solutions and beverage solutions, Rich's is committed to exceptional taste and reliable performance. The newly launched Versatie Gold Cooking Cream embodies this commitment, offering superior heat stability and adaptability for a wide range of dishes. Trusted by culinary professionals in over 100 countries, Rich's continues to set the standard for excellence in the food and beverage industry, empowering chefs and food experts with endless possibilities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor