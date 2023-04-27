Ricky Kej curates themed caller tunes for Prabha Khaitan Foundation

Ricky Kej, three-time Grammy award winning music composer, has composed 12 unique musical themes for Prabha Khaitan Foundation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27: Ricky Kej, India’s three-time Grammy award winning music composer and the man behind the signature caller tune of Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF), has once again curated twelve unique pieces of music to be used by the Foundation as its `Music of the Month’ across all the events, social media platforms and as communications pan-India and overseas.

It has always been an honoured association for PKF with the three-time Grammy Award winner whose passion for music and environmental consciousness inspires millions and brings happiness to countless aficionados.

The cherished association – that started with the signature caller tune followed Prabha Khaitan Foundation’s joint initiative for the ReWear4Earth campaign – has gone up a notch higher with his magical compositions based on Nature, Earth, Environment, World and its People, and Spiritual Consciousness.

Ricky Kej said, “I am very proud of this latest collaboration with Prabha Khaitan Foundation. It is always an honor to associate with such a great organization which has culture, art, artists and India at its core. All communications and video invites of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation are innovative and I love receiving them. So it is great to have my music associated with it for the next year.”

Prabha Khaitan Foundation has used classical musical pieces or Indian ragas – like Bagheshri, Brindabani Sarang, to name a couple -as background to all video invites. It’s a welcome change for us to incorporate Ricky Kej’s brilliant musical pieces across social media platforms and in video invites for events.

Each piece of music is a gem created by a man whose music speaks about nature and environmental consciousness. His music raises awareness for climate change and the urgency to step up in sustainability measures in every sphere of our lives.

The range of his 12 songs is kaleidoscopic. His pure music encompasses River Ganga, River Cauvery, the mighty Himalayas, Mother Earth, Mahatma Gandhi, the official Land Anthem of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, spirituality, and the golden philosophy of co-existence- ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘The World is One Family’. All his songs are a celebration of our Nature, our planet, pure unadulterated love in a land that is untouched by time, and our uniqueness, diversity, and differences.

“Ricky Kej’s music is like a breath of fresh air which is sure to add an edge to our social media activities and video invites created for literary and cultural events in India and abroad. It will help us weave the spirit of universal environmental consciousness in all our endeavours,” said Manisha Jain, Branding & Communication Chief, Prabha Khaitan Foundation.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation is a non-profitable trust founded by the late Dr Prabha Khaitan. Based in Kolkata, the Foundation promotes performing arts, culture and literature, and collaborates with caregivers, committed individuals and like-minded institutions to implement cultural, educational, literary and social welfare projects in around 50 cities in India and overseas. Over the years, the Foundation’s programmes and endeavours have been graced by incumbent heads of states and eminent leaders of society. The Foundation has collaborated with various national and international institutions and has had the honour of hosting prominent performing artists, world renowned scholars as well as serving Presidents and Prime Ministers of our country with associates.

