RICS SBE Admissions Closing Soon: Here is Why You Should Apply Now

New Delhi [India], June 21 : In the past few years, there has been an exponential increase in demand for qualified experts in the real estate, construction, and infrastructure sectors. As cities expand and new projects emerge both nationally and globally, now is the perfect time to pursue a career in this dynamic field.

Admissions for the RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University, for the 2024 academic session are closing soon. Prospective students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to secure their seats in one of the leading institutions for built environment education.

Programmes offered by RICS SBE include MBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure, MBA in Construction Project Management, MBA in Construction Economics and Quantity Surveying and BBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure.

Located at the forefront of industry-driven education, RICS SBE offers a unique blend of academic excellence and practical knowledge in the built environment sector (real estate, construction, and infrastructure). Here are some compelling reasons why aspiring students should consider applying now:

Global Recognition and an Unmatched Legacy:

RICS SBE boasts a heritage unlike any other built environment educational institutions in India. Backed by the 150-year lineage of RICS, a world-renowned professional body, the institution offers unparalleled industry insights, exposure and global recognition. Furthermore, RICS SBE is the only institution in India with dual accreditation from both RICS and PMI-GAC. Hence, graduates are equipped with a degree that is highly valued by employers worldwide, opening doors to rewarding career opportunities.

A Track Record of Success

RICS SBE is renowned for its exceptional placement record. In the 2021-2023 batch, a staggering 95 per cent of overall MBA programmes and 100 per cent of CEQS programme students secured placements. After graduating from the institution, you can expect yourself to work for top companies like DLF, L&T, Cushman & Wakefield, Turner & Townsend, Anarock, and JLL, just to name a few. The graduates also experience accelerated career growth, often landing top positions.

Thriving Campus Life

RICS SBE offers state-of-the-art campuses in Noida and Mumbai, fostering a dynamic and enriching learning environment. RICS SBE offers a well-rounded learning experience that extends beyond textbooks. The institution also boasts world-class facilities, including modern classrooms, sports, well-stocked library, and much more.

Industry-Relevant Curriculum:

The RICS SBE programmes equip you with the latest industry tools. You'll master industry-standard software like Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, QGIS, Costex, Primavera P6, and BIM, giving you a significant advantage in the workplace. Beyond academics, the institution emphasises the overall development of students to prepare them for top management roles. Various events, like expert's workshops, bootcamps, guest lectures, industry visits, etc., are organised regularly to enhance students' soft skills, leadership abilities, and professional networks.

Last Opportunity to Apply:

With admissions closing soon, this is the final opportunity for aspiring students to join RICS SBE for the upcoming academic session. Interested candidates are advised to complete their applications promptly to avoid missing out on this exceptional educational journey.

Prospective students can visit the RICS SBE website (https://www.ricssbe.org/) for detailed information on admission requirements, programme offerings, and application procedures. RICS SBE stands as a hallmark of excellence in built environment education, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and network needed to thrive in the fast-growing built environment sector. As admissions are about to close, now is the time for aspiring professionals to seize the opportunity and embark on a transformative educational journey at RICS SBE.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor