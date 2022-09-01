Ridhira Zen to launch one of the world's first fully digitally enabled wellness-themed resort living community

O2 Spa, Asia's leading spa chain in India is all set to launch its wellness-themed resort living community - .

A unique concept aimed at combining real estate with hospitality.

The project is located just 10 minutes away from Shankarpally, Mominpet, and Sangareddy in Hyderabad. The revolutionary project caters to customers from all walks of life. It strives to provide multiple products ranging from Bali-themed luxury villas or serviced plots. These will have lifetime end-to-end support from the Ridhira Zen team of professionals.

Speaking on the upcoming project, Ritesh Reddy Mastipuram, MD of Ridhira Zen, said, "O2 spa introduces the world's first fully digitally integrated wellness-themed resort living community. This project will have a branded resort and a wellness centre which would conduct events on a rotation basis by global wellness centres."

Villas and plots are all in one single ecosystem which will be fully digitally integrated through an app for all the customers. This would; in turn, enable the customers to seamlessly request for and get services delivered including landscaping, in-house maintenance, food, and housekeeping to name some. This is designed to revolutionize the entire concept of second home living.

He further added, "This concept is envisaged to be created for the post covid scenario where a significant number of customers of all ages and economic strata have become a lot more spiritual and inward-looking. The vision is for us to create communities for such customers to come together and enable a second home that is truly 'Live, Work, Play."

Villa offer ranges from 240-480 sq yards coupled with numerous amenities like a full-fledged resort clubhouse, futuristic outdoor gym, work pods, meditation zone, sports garden, hammock park, and many more, set to offer a seamless customized, and personalized experience through its digital app service offerings.

Villa owners receive a steady inflow of returns on their investment, through opportunities such as renting the villa on Airbnb, leasing out the villa to Ridhira Zen branded resort operators, and/or leasing it out to large corporates. Plot owners also can enjoy similar seamless digital app service offerings and because these plots are in the same villa community plot owners can avail of high ROI and easy liquidation.

The maintenance and upkeep of the Ridhira Zen wellness community are handled by branded resort operators. It offers a plethora of advantages such as Landscape maintenance, 24/7 security with CCTV, common area cleaning & lighting, Garbage pickup and disposal, and STP & WTP maintenance to name a few.

In addition to the numerous amenities, Ridhira Zen also offers the resort opportunity to simply enjoy its expertise in providing a world-class vacation experience. The resort facility offers amenities and services including a world-class wellness centre, open-air reception, multipurpose room (yoga and meditation), farm-to-table (integrated hydroponics), art centre, bike trails, digital detox, and foot reflexology zone to name some. Keeping in mind the vision of making Ridhira Zen the go-to place post-pandemic, customers visiting can also avail work desks, spacious living rooms as part of their blended work experience.

Ridhira Zen firmly believes in sustainability and responsibility. Right from clean energy ideas to impeccable waste management, the sustainable ideas at Ridhira Zen significantly reduce the environmental impact. The project employs green practices revolving around reducing waste, saving energy, and cutting down on water usage, rainwater harvesting, and recycling. The Ridhira Zen management promotes the quintessential principles of Ahimsa - consideration of all souls as equal and compassion towards all forms of life - in their day-to-day functioning.

