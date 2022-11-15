Riding High through Cannabis Medicine

New Delhi (India), November 15: The brand received its first 1000 orders in a relatively short amount of time and had three-fold growth in the previous two quarters. The brand has 8 SKUs on its wish list. Cannabis Leaf Extract Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and Pain Massage Oil have witnessed a tremendous increase.

Cannarma, is a company pioneering in high-quality Cannabis based medicinal products like Cbd oil, hemp seed oil, Hemp pain relief massage oil & balm and Ayurvedic medicinal cannabis products. Multiple studies report that Cannabis has medicinal properties which are beneficial for people suffering from severe and chronic diseases. Licensed under Department of Ayush, it has ‘Make in India’ in its core. With focus on Research and Development, this company has introduced path breaking medicinal formulations for alleviating chronic pain.

Medicines of Cannarma follow stringent quality norms for manufacturing. They are tested and certified before getting introduced in market. Medicines formulations are available in form of pain massage oils, balms, and extract tinctures. Time tested ancient ayurvedic practices are used to prepare medicines. They are lab tested and are safe without any side effects. From raw materials to production, everything is followed as per certified processes. Cannarma has now on boarded medicinal experts for facilitating consultation services to the customers. With technological advancement, patients can consult medical professionals remotely and get prescriptions online.

Rohit Chauhan and Keshav Agarwal co-founded Cannarma with aim to provide therapeutic values of medicinal properties of Cannabis which were neglected in India since long. Rohit is a Cannabis Phytocannabinoid Extraction & Analysis Researcher & Life Time Scientific Member of Italian Society of Medicinal Cannabis. Rohit who has masters in Biodiversity & Environmental Health with specialization in Cannabis Plant Science from University of Siena, Italy, teamed with Keshav Agarwal to introduce line of pharmaceuticals medicines which are 100% natural without any chemicals or solvents.

Keshav Agarwal through his business acumen helped branding and launching of Cannarma. He is from family which is into Textile Business Since 1962 (DORA GROUP). Keshav, who wanted to help people have better lives, was researching on Cannabis for a long time. He interacted with many Professors, PhD students, researchers globally. Eventually he understood how the Endocannabinoid systems in the body bind with the cannabinoids by activating the CB1 and CB2 receptors which are responsible for a better sleep, Pain management and Immunity. Along with Cannarma, Rohit Chauhan and Keshav Agarwal are also the co-founder of Incare Lab.

In the beginning, Cannarma had to face many challenges. Company had to abide by many Industry regulations and address the stigma around Cannabis. This was an unexplored territory in plant and medicinal sciences. Though Cannabis based medicines are in vogue in western countries this was unheard of in India. Cannarma envisions making Phyto-cannabinoid medicines available to patients in India & Globally.

Their products have proven results in curing Opioid crisis, Cholesterol, BP, Diabetes, sleeping disorders, Anxiety, Depression, Arthritis pain, Chronic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Epilepsy, Parkinson & Alleviates Cancer Chemotherapy side effects. Cannabis based medicines have huge potential that are still to be explored. With good team of medical practitioners, research scholars and experts, Cannarma is fine tuning of the formulations to give much better results to patients. Through word-of-mouth benefits of these medicines are witnessing leading of exponential growth in sales. Company’s Therapeutic & Medicinal grade formulations are approved by scientific board of Researchers, Ayurveda experts, Doctors, Pharmacists & Biologists. Many new products are in pipeline which will be launched soon through different brand names. Increasing efficiency of Support services have also been worked upon to cater to the growing needs of patients.

Considering the aspirations of Company there were need to have a good management oversight and strategic guidance. To fulfil this need, Mr. Prakash Khalate and Dr. Deepak Pant were appointed as Board of Advisor. Rohit and Keshav along with Board of Advisors are an integral part of decision-making process of the company. Mr Prakash is doyen of Pharmaceutical industry with 32 years of experience in pharma domain and is part of leadership team in various companies. His experience in driving success of Dhanwantari Distributors Pvt. Ltd came handy while marketing and branding strategies were revamped. His judgement and proven connections in industry have helped to build robust distribution channels.

Cannarma is scaling its operations under the able guidance of its leadership team. On the Other Side National Award winner for Technology Innovation by the President of India to Dr. Deepak Pant – working on the Multi-year University research project collaboration between the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, INCARE LAB, CANNARMA & IGMC-Shimla (Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, H.P) in the area of using Cannabis Plant Science and Medicinal Cannabis products for pharmacological benefits and detoxification studies.

The vision of Cannarma is to be a leading Medicinal Cannabis pharmaceutical company that offers high-quality and innovative medicinal solutions based on Cannabis. Rohit and Keshav want to achieve this goal by providing high-standard production and quality products. The company wants to exceed the expectations of their customers by offering good health care via affordable medicines.

For more information visit: https://cannarma.com/

