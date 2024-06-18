Riiffs Parfums: Luxury at Affordable Prices Arrives in India FROM THE UAE

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: The Fragrance Book, official distributor of Riiffs and Nusuk perfumes, is making a splash in the Indian fragrance market. At Bombay Times Fashion Week Riiffs Parfums served as a fragrance partner. solidifying its position as a major player in the luxury fragrance industry.

The brand's commitment to excellence was evident at the event, where actress Amyra Dastur served as the showstopper alongside Riiffs' owners, Abdus Samad Attarwala and Salman Attarwala. Their presence highlighted the brand's focus on style and sophistication.

But Riiffs isn't just about glamour. The brand prides itself on offering luxurious IMPORTED fragrances at accessible prices. This commitment to affordability is sure to resonate with Indian fragrance enthusiasts.

The good news for perfume lovers doesn't stop there. Riiffs is expanding its retail footprint with new stores opening at ,Phoenix Marketcity Kurla (Mumbai), Mall of Asia(Bangalore), Mall of Travancor, and PALLADIUM Ahmedabad. This expansion makes Riiffs' exquisite fragrances even more accessible to a wider audience.

With its focus on luxury, affordability, and expansion, Riiffs PARFUMS is poised to become a household name in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor