Rikhav Securities Limited IPO Opens on January 15, 2025

Rikhav Securities Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 15th January, 2025 to 17th, January 2025, aiming to raise up to ₹88.82 Crores with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The issue is up to 1,03, 28,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 5/- each.

Key Highlights:

IPO Opens on January 15, 2025

IPO Close on: January 17, 2025

Total Offer Size – 1,03,28,000 Equity Shares (Aggregating Up to ₹82Cr.

100 % Book Built Offer

Price Band – ₹ 82/- to ₹ 86/- Per Share

Lot Size – 1,600 Equity Shares

IPO Details:

IPO Date January 15, 2025 to January 17, 2025 Listing Date [●] Face Value ₹ 5/- per share Price Band ₹ 82/- to ₹ 86/- per Share Lot Size 1,600 Shares Total Issue Size 1,03,28,000 Shares

(Aggregating up to ₹ 88.82 Cr) Fresh Issue 83,28,000 Shares

(Aggregating up to ₹ 71.62 Cr) Offer for Sale 20,00,000 Shares

(Aggregating up to ₹ 17.20 Cr) Issue Type Book Built Offer Listing At BSE SME Share Holding Pre-Offer 2,99,64,000 Shares Share Holding Post Issue 3,82,92,000 shares Market Maker Portion 5,24,800 shares

IPO Reservation:

Investor Category Shares Offered QIB Shares Offered Not more than 50% of the Net Offer Retail Shares Offered Not less than 35% of the Net Offer NII (HNI) Shares Offered Not more than 15% of the Net Offer

Objects of the Issue:

The company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Offer towards funding the following objects:

Funding the incremental working capital requirements; Funding of capital expenditure requirements of the company towards the purchase of IT Software, Computers and Laptops. General corporate purposes

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Registrar to the Offer.

Mr. Hitesh Himatlal Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, said “We see this as an opportunity to not only grow the company but also contribute to a more sustainable future. We are excited about this new phase of development and are grateful to BSE to offer us the BSE SME platform to list our Company.”

About Rikhav Securities Limited

Incorporated in 1995, Rikhav Securities Limited is a financial services company in India that offers brokerage, investing, and banking services.

The company is registered with SEBI as a stockbroker and holds memberships with BSE Limited (BSE), the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The company’s services include equity broking, cash delivery, intra-day trading, futures, and options.

The company trades in various derivative and commodity segments. As a Self-Clearing Member of the Indian Clearing Corporation and NSE Clearing, the company ensure smooth trade settlements. Rikhav Securities helps clients participate in IPOs and provides depository services for demat accounts.

As mutual fund advisors, the company guides clients through their investment options. Additionally, engages in market making for newly listed securities and make proprietary investments in tradable securities and derivatives.

Financials

As per Restated Consolidated Financial Information:

Our revenue from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 amounted to ₹9,285.81 Lakhs, ₹10,416.17 Lakhs, ₹4,946.76 Lakhs and ₹3,549.91 Lakhs respectively. Our EBITDA for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 was ₹6,271.77 Lakhs, ₹4,824.87 Lakhs ₹2,337.52 Lakhs and ₹1,832.45 Lakhs respectively. Our restated profit after tax for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 was ₹5,037.32 Lakhs, ₹4,264.63 Lakhs, ₹1,957.17 and ₹1,762.47 Lakhs respectively.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

