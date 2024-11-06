Rinima Borah Agarwal Crowned Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 at Mrs. India Inc Season 5 Grand Finale

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: In an extraordinary celebration of beauty and empowerment, Rinima Borah Agarwal has been crowned Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 at the grand finale of Mrs. India Inc Season 5. This esteemed title will enable her to represent India at the upcoming Mrs. Galaxy pageant, showcasing the grace, strength, and cultural richness of Indian women on an international platform.

The grand finale was a vibrant event filled with talent, charisma, and inspiration, highlighting the contestants' dedication to social causes and their journeys as empowered women. Rinima's path to the crown was marked by her exceptional poise, commitment to community service, and unwavering determination to make a difference.

"I am incredibly honoured to be crowned Mrs. India Galaxy 2024," said Rinima Borah Agarwal. "This title is not just a personal milestone; it is a powerful platform to advocate for women's rights and inspire others to follow their dreams. I am excited to represent India at Mrs. Galaxy and share our beautiful culture with the world."

Mohini Sharma, National Director of Mrs. India Inc, expressed her pride in Rinima's achievement. "Rinima's crowning reflects the spirit of empowerment and resilience that we strive to promote through Mrs. India Inc," she stated. "We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible journeys of married women, and Rinima embodies the essence of our mission. We look forward to supporting her as she takes on this exciting opportunity at Mrs. Galaxy."

Mrs. India Inc continues to be a platform for women to celebrate their strengths and inspire others. Rinima Borah Agarwal will undoubtedly carry these values as she steps into her role as Mrs. India Galaxy 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor