RINL CMD Atul Bhatt thanks Andhra CM for extending Garbham Manganese Mine lease

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Chairman and Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Atul Bhatt on Sunday thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his instrumental role in extending the lease of RINL's Garbham Manganese Mine, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

The extension of the mine lease by the state government is seen as a significant milestone for the central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Steel; it will ensure sustained availability of manganese ore for the production requirement for the RINL.

The Lease area of Garbham Managense Mine is 654 acres and the annual consumption by RINL is about 6000 tons per annum. The lease extension is pivotal for the company's ongoing production activities, particularly in the operation of blast furnaces for producing hot metal. Managese is used in blast furnaces for producing hot metal.

Bhatt also extended his heartfelt thanks to Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA of Gazuwaka, Visakhapatnam, and President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Andhra Pradesh, as well as M Sri Bharat, Member of Parliament, Visakhapatnam, for their relentless efforts and close involvement in securing the lease extension, the statement added.

RINL CMD Bhatt acknowledged their pivotal roles in advocating for this important decision, which will greatly benefit RINL and its continued contribution to India's industrial growth, the statement said.

The Ministry said that the extension of the Garbham Manganese Mine lease is achieved through collaborative efforts between the government and RINL.

The development highlights the importance of strong partnerships between industry and the state government in fostering economic progress, the ministry added in the statement.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam steel plant is a Navaratna PSE under the Ministry of Steel. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is fondly called Vizag Steel. It is the first shore-based integrated plant in the country and is known for its quality products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor